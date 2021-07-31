CHARLESTON — Active COVID cases in West Virginia hit 2,057 on Friday, surpassing the 2,000 mark for the first time since June 21 after falling to 882 on July 9.
Officials are concerned many of these new cases are the more dangerous Delta variant.
“In my stomach, I believe and I feel that the enemy is coming. And that enemy is this Delta variant,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. “We’ve got to do something, and we’ve got to do something really fast.”
“We’re moving proactive and will be doing a foundational emergency planning program,” Justice said. “We need to be ready because this Delta variant is here. We have 100 cases now and we know more will be coming in the days ahead. I’ve been advised by top medical professionals that, over the next few weeks, this thing is going to get significantly worse.”
The number of Delta variant cases more than doubled in two days, from 43 on Tuesday to 100 on Thursday.
McDowell, Summers and Wyoming counties have each had one confirmed Delta case while Mercer County so far has not had any reported.
Hospitalizations also are trending up with 147 Friday, up from 52 on July 4. The number of patients in ICU has jumped from only 17 on July 4 to 61 Friday with those on ventilators increasing from six on July 3 to 23 on Friday.
In Virginia, as of Friday 322 Delta cases were reported statewide with 54 of those in Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health does not release variant data for individual counties.
Nationwide, the latest seven-day average of new cases was 71,621 with more than 95,000 reported Friday. As a comparison, that seven-day average was just over 11,000 on June 21.
According to the CDC, about 83 percent of new cases are the Delta variant.
With 100 cases in West Virginia and 322 in Virginia, those numbers most likely are higher, health officials say.
The CDC says testing for the Delta variant usually has to be done on a more precise level involving polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing platforms.
Those tests are sensitive to genetic variations in the coronavirus but take more time.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said last week the Delta variant spreads easier and is more dangerous than any other variant and many who are asymptomatic may have it and unwittingly giving it to others.
“This Delta variant is different than the viruses we’ve seen before related to COVID-19,” he said. “This virus is much more contagious and it’s able to spread much easier because there are such high concentrations of virus in the droplets.”
The vaccine is crucial to prevent hospitalizations and death, he added, and that is why vaccinations continue to be pushed at all levels.
With the growing threat, school systems are also waiting for guidance on protocol to use when students return.
Justice said recently at this point he sees no need for wearing masks in schools, but that could change.
The CDC is recommending mask wearing in K-12 schools.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
