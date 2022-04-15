PRINCETON — Eligible West Virginia citizens are being reminded that the deadline for registering to vote or updating current voter registration in time for the upcoming May 10 Primary Election is by the close of business on April 19.
Updating a current voter registration before April 19 is especially important for voters that have moved to a different address, changed their name or wish to change their political party, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Eligible citizens can register to vote in one of three ways: online at GoVoteWV.com using a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number; mailing a paper application to their county clerk (application form available at GoVoteWV.com or calling their county clerk to have one provided); or in-person registration including at the public offices of the county clerk, Secretary of State, Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities and military recruiting agencies.
Local agencies registering voters for the May Primary have been busy.
“Yes, we’re wrapping up our redistricting process and have been in full election mode for a few weeks now,” said Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye. “We’re having our poll-schools now, in which we will train and update around 240 poll-professionals.”
There have been many changes to Mercer County’s voting precincts, and additional poll-workers would be helpful, he said.
“We could use about 20 more poll-workers. Anyone interested in being a poll-worker could call (county voter registration office) 304-487-8338 or 8339 to see what is needed,” Moye said. “Our poll-workers are the lifeblood of our elections, the gears that make the election machine turn the most. They are our eyes and ears and perform where we need them the most at the POV (point of voting). We can’t thank them enough.”
The county clerk’s office has seen only a few new voter registrations, Moye said. Most people interested in voting are registered, and they voted in the 2020 election cycle, he said.
Local voters are encouraged to check their registrations at the website mercervotes.com or to call and verify their registrations, especially if they registered at the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Moye stated.
Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than April 19, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Those who wish to register in person on the deadline should check the local office’s business hours. Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
Information on voting districts for the May 10 Primary Election can be easily determined using the address lookup tool on the new WV Interactive Map for Voting Precincts & Districts. A link to the map tool is available at GoVoteWV.com. For more information about the upcoming May 10 Primary Election, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s secure website at GoVoteWV.com.
In Mercer County, there are a total of 35,670 registered voters, Moye said. Of these voters, 10,840 are Democrats; 78 are Mountain Party; 1,101 are Independent; 222 are Libertarian; 9,280, No Party; and 14,149 are Republican.
Early voting in West Virginia begins on April 27 and continues until May 7, Moye said.
“Given that this election is a primary, those registered as Independent or No Party must ask for which party ballot they wish to vote or they will be given a Non-Partisan ballot which only has Non-Partisan races,” Moye said. “Sample ballots will be published on April 19 and also can be viewed on our website or the Secretary of State’s webpage.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
