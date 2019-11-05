TAZEWELL, Va. — Voting in Virginia will kicked off at 6 a.m. this morning and polls will close at 7 p.m.
Tazewell County voters will decide several races, both county and city/town, as well as help choose a state senator.
County Registrar Brian Earls said the only polling place change is the Paint Lick Precinct.
“They will be voting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 3645 Steelsburg Highway, Cedar Bluff,” he said, adding that the church is located across from the Virginia State Police regional office.
“I would like to remind everyone they need a photo ID to vote,” Earls said. “Most people use their driver’s license.”
But, he added, other photo IDs can be used, including from work, school (as long as it’s in Virginia), military or a passport.
Here are the races voters will find on the ballot:
• Incumbent Republican State Sen. Ben Chafin (38th District) is being challenged by George W. McCall III of Richlands. McCall is running as an Independent.
• The other state race is for the 3rd District House of Delegates seat and incumbent Republican James W. “Will” Morefield is running unopposed.
• Incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt is facing challenger Dwane Keven Bales.
• Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis is being opposed by J. Chris Plaster.
• Treasurer David T. Larimer II is running unopposed, as is Commissioner of Revenue David R. Anderson.
• Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy is being opposed by Charles “Chuck” Presley.
• Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury and Northwestern District Supervisor Travis Hackworth are running unopposed.
• Of the three school board seats up for grabs, the two incumbents, Northern District member and board Chair David R. Woodard II and Northwestern District member Donna Whittington, are running unopposed.
• Erik D. Robinson and Craig S. Menefee are facing off in the contest for the vacant Eastern District seat on the school board.
• Joe R. Beasley and Nancy Greever Brooks are vying for a seat on Tazewell Town Council.
• Kenneth M. Shepard is running unopposed for a Cedar Bluff Town Council seat.
• Three candidates are running for three seats for the Soil and Water Conservation Director Tazewell District: Dan C. Bowling II, Jack Walter Asbury and Robert. L. “Bob” Moss.
