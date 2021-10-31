RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for state and local races as the contest for Virginia governor has taken the national stage and recent polls show it is a dead heat.
Political pundits say the race could be a precursor to assess the power of an endorsement from former Pres. Donald Trump.
Tazewell County voters will help make that decision, along with two other statewide races and several local contests.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s term expires at the end of this year and in the Virginia Constitution does not allow a governor to hold office for consecutive terms.
However, they can run again later, which is what former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is doing.
McAuliffe will oppose Glenn Youngkin, a Republican.
Princess L. Blanding, Liberation Party, is also on the ballot for the position.
During a September debate in Grundy, McAuliffe, 64, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54, a businessman and political newcomer, painted each other as extremists.
From the mandatory vaccine issue to abortion to green energy, each expressed stark differences from the other.
McAuliffe called Youngkin a “Trump wannabe” and said the former Pres. Donald Trump has endorsed his campaign.
Youngkin said McAuliffe “embraces radical groups and wants to defund police,” and he has “tired, old recycled positions.”
Pres. Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Pres. Barack Obama have all campaigned in the state for McAulliffe.
Trump said last week he would hold a “tele-rally” for Youngkin on Monday, but Youngkin has downplayed Trump’s involvement.
A compilation of the latest polling on the FiveThirtyEight website shows McAullife with a narrow lead, 47.6 percent, to Youngkin’s 46.1 percent, well within the margin of error.
In 2017, Northam won by an 8.7 percent margin and Pres. Joe Biden won Virginia last year by more than 10 percent.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said early voting has been brisk, with 3,176 residents already casting their ballots as of Friday, with the last day for early voting on Saturday.
Earls said 665 absentee ballots had been received with 171 still out.
“We expected this,” Earls said of the “solid” participation in early voting, so far on track to be about half the number of votes cast early last year in the Presidential election.
Earls said traditionally the governor’s race, which is always held in uneven, non-presidential election years, sees about half the turnout as a presidential election does.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears faces Democrat Hala S. Ayala, which will be historic because they are both female and this will be the first time Virginia will have a female holding that position.
Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, is challenged by Republican Jason S. Miyares.
The 38th District House of Delegates seat is also on the ballot, with incumbent Del. James W. (Will) Morefield running unopposed.
Earls said two county board of supervisors seats will be on the ballot, with only one contested.
In the Southern District seat, incumbent Mike Hymes, who is an independent, is being challenged by Democrat Bill Bunch and Republican Aaron Gillespie.
Western District Supervisor Tom Lester is now state Sen. Travis Hackworth’s chief of staff and is not running for reelection.
Republican Andy Hrovatic is running unopposed for that seat.
Two school board seats are on the ballot as well, Earls said, with two incumbents running unopposed: Southern District board member Irene Mullins and Western District board member Chris Moir.
Two special elections are also on the ballot.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy Payne, who had been appointed to fill the remaining term of retired town council member Jimmy Jones, is running unopposed for that seat.
In Richlands, a seat on town council vacated by Rod Curry when he took over as mayor after former Mayor Paul Crawford resigned is open.
Jeffrey Hurst was appointed to fill that seat and will face two challengers in the election: Gary Wayne Jackson and Laura Mollo.
Earls said the county has 20 voting precincts, with one change this year.
Because of issues with heating and restrooms at the old Jewell Ridge Elementary School (now a community center), voters in that precinct will cast their ballots at the Jewell Ridge Presbyterian Church, at 803 Jewell Main Road.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and anyone who is already in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
