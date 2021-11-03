BLUEFIELD, Va. — Area Virginia voters continue to go heavily for Republican candidates, giving big support to gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in Tuesday’s election.
In Tazewell County, with 22 of 23 precincts reporting, Youngkin, who challenged former Gov. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, received 12,024 votes, or 86.6 percent of the total. McAuliffe garnered 1,804 votes, a far distant 13 percent.
Liberation Party candidate Princess L. Blanding received 40 votes.
Voters also went strong for Republican Winsome Sears in the historic lieutenant governor’s race, voting for Sears with 11,973 votes while her opponent, Democrat Hala S. Alaya, received 1,832 votes.
The will the first female to ever hold that position in the state’s history and the first woman of color to hold a statewide position.
In the Attorney General’s race, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring, a Democrat, garnered only 1.934 votes as Tazewell County voters chose the Republican challenger, Jason S. Miyares, who received 11,865 votes.
Statewide, the election was too close to call at press time, but Youngkin held a substantial lead.
Third District Del. James W. “Will” Morefied, R-Tazewell County, ran unopposed and garnered 12,504 votes.
In the only contested county race, with seven of eight precincts reporting, Aaron M. Gillespie was beating incumbent Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes and another challenger, Bill Bunch .
Gillespie received 2,117 votes to Hymes’ 845 and Bunch’s 156.
Andy Hrovatic ran unopposed for the West District Board of Supervisors seat and had 2.377 votes with five of six precincts reporting.
Southern District incumbent School Board member Irene Mullins and Western District incumbent Chris Moir ran unopposed.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy C. Payne ran unopposed for the lone town council seat on the ballot.
A special election for a seat on the Richlands Town Council saw a three-candidate race with Gary Wayne Jackson, Jeffrey N. Hurst and Laura A. Mollo.
With three of four precincts reporting, Hurst had garnered 758 votes to Mollo’s 572 and Jackson’s 293.
Bland County voters also went big for Youngkin, giving him 2,272 votes to McAuliffe’s 364 and Blanding’s 9 with all 10 precincts reporting.
Sears also won the vote with 2,234 to Alaya’s 389.
Voters also chose Republican Miyares with 2,250 votes to Herring’s 378.
Morefield gathered 2,344 votes.
The county had only one local contested race.
In District 4, J.P. Agee, Dreama A. Gills Hatcher and Jerri E. Harman ran for the school board seat.
Agee came out on top with 248 votes, followed by Hatcher with 204 and Harman with 198.
Keith P. Costello ran unopposed for the District 4 board of supervisors seat and received 498 votes.
In District 2, Stephen L. Kelley was the only candidate for the board of supervisors seat and M. David Andrews ran unopposed for the school board seat.
Kelley saw 709 votes and Andrews 641.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.