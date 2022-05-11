BLUEFIELD — People from across Mercer County came out to several locations Tuesday to cast their votes and have their opinions counted.
“I just want my two-cents to be heard,” said Mercer County voter, Timothy Woodson. “Maybe it’ll change something for the better.”
Another voter, Brenda Holt said, “That’s the only true voice we have and letting be known what we believe in and what we want is to vote.”
The largest race for local voters was that of the Mercer County Board of Education with 15 candidates running for three available spots. This race along with the county magistrate positions seemed to be the most anticipated by voters in the county.
“The Board of Education is always important as well as the representatives,” said Holt.
Joe Hanes also added that he felt the magistrates and circuit clerks were an important race to him.
Many voters also said they felt compelled to vote due to the climate of politics today with Russia and Ukraine issues and the Supreme Court controversies.
“I have voted ever since I was 18 and eligible to vote,’ said Holt. “It’s a privilege, and we are very lucky in the world we live in to be able to have the right to vote.”
Military veteran and Mercer County resident, Daryl Lambert said, “I think it is a sacred privilege that we all have, and I feel an obligation to vote.”
Some voters found inconvenience at the polls and felt the outcomes may be different because of the new district changes due to the redesign of counties.
Hanes went to the Memorial Building in Princeton only to be redirected to a new voting location.
“I didn’t get to vote here,” said Hanes. “I have to go to my polling place at the Kegley Baptist Church, but they’re open until 7:30. I can still work all day and have time to make it there.”
“It didn’t really affect me, but it’ll affect the outcome I imagine,” said Woodson. “We’ll see. It boils down to one voice, one vote.”
The Mercer County magistrate positions along with the school board were both non-partisan and both decided Tuesday, while the Republican and Democratic races for the District House seats will be decided in November.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.