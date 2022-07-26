Voters heading to the polls in November will decide the fate of four amendments to the state’s Constitution, two of which have already stirred controversy.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said that to become part of the State Constitution an amendment must pass by a majority of voters who cast a vote on the question.
Legislators voted in the 2022 session to add the amendments to the ballot.
“Voters are being asked to consider four separate amendments to the state Constitution,” Warner said in a review of the amendments. “Amendments to our Constitution should be carefully reviewed and considered by every citizen.”
The general election is on Nov. 8.
Two of those amendments have already generated controversy.
The Property Tax Modernization Amendment, listed on the ballot as Amendment No. 2, would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Those taxes currently provide localities with revenue for county services as well as for schools.
For example, Mercer County receives about $11 million a year from the taxes with the schools getting around $8 million and $3 million for the county, money used for services like law enforcement and parks, Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle said.
Legislators have said they want to eliminate the taxes and replace the money lost by counties, which, statewide, totals more than $500 million a year.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is a long-time advocate of getting rid of the equipment and inventory tax as a way to attract businesses into the state and helping those already here. He also supports ending the vehicle property tax, another attraction to bring people to the state.
Swope said legislators are working on a plan to establish an ongoing revenue stream to replace the money counties would lose. That plan should be ready before the election, he added.
However, Cottle said county assessors are waiting to see how counties will be reimbursed and to make sure there is a recurring source of revenue to do that each year.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R.-Mercer County, also supports ending the taxes, but only if an ongoing source of revenue is established so counties will be made whole.
But voters must first approve the amendment to give legislators the authority to end the taxes.
Amendment No. 4 is called the Education Accountability Amendment and relates to the clarification “that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
This amendment, if passed, would give legislators approval power over decisions made by the state Board of Education on rules and policies.
“Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment, or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law,” the amendment says.
When legislators in both the House and Senate in March approved Joint Resolution 102 for the amendment to be placed on the November ballot opposition surfaced quickly.
“The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) is comprised of citizens from diverse backgrounds and educational expertise who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate for overlapping terms,” a statement from WVBE said. “This ensures continuity and a balance of political and geographic representation and creates stability for decision-making.”
The state board said it’s also a matter of having people who make decisions about education to be directly connected to education.
“The governance by the non-partisan State Board of Education provides more than a consistent and stabilizing foundation for public schools, but also a panel of experts from diverse backgrounds that are connected to the teachers, students and families of the state,” the statement said. “The Board can respond quickly to the needs of educators and students as has been most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
State Superintendent of Education Clayton Burch said education policy should not be guided by “the winds of political change.”
“We often talk about the need to pivot to meet the escalating and changing needs of our education community,” Burch said after the March vote. “The Board has the flexibility to move nimbly and efficiently to support our children, educators and staff in the face of change. For example, we have met with minimal notice to issue waivers. The Board has also traveled and held meetings around the state to be accessible to communities and to hear citizens’ concerns. This is the beginning of a new era of teaching and learning and our attention must not sway with the winds of political change but must stay on the progress and development of our students.”
Amendment No. 1 on the ballot clarifies the judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings.
Warner said the purpose it to clarify that “courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
Basically, the amendment makes it clear impeachment proceedings are under the sole jurisdiction the House of Delegates or the Senate and each body conducts the impeachment trial and conviction requires two-thirds of the elected members.
“No court of this state has any authority or jurisdiction, by writ or otherwise, to intercede or intervene in, or interfere with, any impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate conducted hereunder; nor is any judgment rendered by the Senate following a trial of impeachment reviewable by any court of this state,” the amendment says.
The incorporation of churches or religious denominations is also on the ballot as Amendment No. 3.
Voters will decide if that incorporation is permitted to be authorized.
According to the National Center for Life and Liberty, incorporation of a church has several advantages, including protecting individual members of the church from personal liability related to negligent actions of other members and making it easier for churches to conduct business deals as well as take out loans and own and transfer property.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
