WELCH — A single seat on the McDowell County Commission, along with a local school levy, was decided by voters Tuesday.
Incumbent commissioner Michael D. Brooks, a Democrat, was challenged by Republican Martin West. Both men previously served as sheriff of McDowell County.
With 38 of 38 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Brooks was ahead and the apparent winner with 1,673 votes. West was close behind with 1,636 votes.
In other races Tuesday, County Clerk Don Hicks ran unopposed for re-election to the county clerk’s post and won with 2,127 votes.
Francine Spencer also ran unopposed in the circuit clerk’s race and was re-elected with 2,266 votes.
The McDowell County Board of Education school levy also was on Tuesday’s ballot. According to the unofficial returns, the levy was approved with 1,772 ballots being cast for it and 1,329 against it.
The school levy has historically been approved by McDowell County voters.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
