By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Residents of the Mountain State who are not currently registered to vote have until Tuesday, Oct. 18, to do so.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding residents who are not currently registered, or are unsure of their voter registration status, to act soon.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for an eligible resident of West Virginia to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election.
Warner said early in-person voting begins on Wednesday, October 26 and runs through Saturday, November 5.
Absentee voting is currently taking place for those that are eligible, Warner said in a press release issued by his office Tuesday.
Local, state and federal races will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. The closely watched midterm election is generating a lot of interest nationally because control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
Area residents will have a say in the U.S House of Representatives race. They will be choosing between incumbent Republican Carol Miller and Democrat Lacy Watson in the 1st District U.S. House contest on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Three West Virginia House seats also will be decided by Mercer County voters.
In District 37 (the Bluefield area), incumbent Republican Delegate Marty Gearheart is being challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
In District 38 (the Princeton area), incumbent Republican Delegate Joe Ellington is being challenged by Democrat Tina Russell.
In District 39 (the Athens to Oakvale area) incumbent Republican Delegate Doug Smith is running unopposed.
In the 6th District West Virginia Senate race, incumbent Republican Mark Maynard is being challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins.
Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot, including the much talked about Amendment 2.
Amendment 2, also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act, would give the state legislature the power to change or terminate property taxes on “tangible machinery” used in business as well as the personal tax on motor vehicles paid by state residents.
This amendment doesn’t automatically remove the taxes, but it gives the legislature the authority to remove the taxes.
Those residents who want to view a sample ballot now can do so online, according to Warner. He says voters can access an interactive sample ballot tool online by visiting GoVoteWV.com.
The interactive sample ballot tool allows voters to review their specific ballot, practice making their selections, and print their sample ballot for later review, according to the secretary of state’s office. To access a sample ballot in the interactive tool, voters simply type in their name as it appears on their voter registration card, date of birth, and county of registration.
“The interactive sample ballot tool is a new and unique way for voters to get educated on the candidates and public questions that they will be voting on in the November 8th general election,” Warner said. “We want voters to have plenty of time to research the candidates and constitutional amendments so they are prepared to vote on election day.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.