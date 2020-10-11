PRINCETON — Lois Mitchell of Princeton has a message this election season: vote.
The 84-year-old retiree from the Board of Education has spent her entire life invested in politics. This is reflected at her Princeton home where flags, memorabilia and encouragements to vote adorn outdoor and indoor surfaces. A large, “vote,” sign hangs from the fence.
“When I was growing up in Washington D.C. I went to Theodore Roosevelt Jr.’s funeral when I was nine years old. We stood up on Constitution Avenue and watched them bring the casket down,” Mitchell said. “My mother worked at the Internal Revenue Service and for a congressman and my father worked in the construction of the Supreme Court building in 1935. When my father came to Washington D.C. after the Great Depression, the Senator got him jobs on these different things. One was the building of the Supreme Court, another was digging ditches to put the underground subway in. I lived in Springfield, Va. which was 20 miles outside Washington D.C.”
One of Mitchell’s most fond memories is watching Congress debate in the Capitol before additional security measures made this an uncommon practice.
Mitchell and her late husband, Wayne Mitchell moved to Princeton in 1980 where he was sworn in as postmaster.
According to his 2015 obituary, Wayne Mitchell began his career with the U.S. Postal Service in Springfield, Va., having worked numerous locations throughout the Northern section of Virginia. He handled special assignments for the U.S. Postal Service in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Charleston, W.Va. Wayne was transferred to the Princeton Post Office in 1980 and served as Postmaster until his retirement in 1992.
“My husband was the Postmaster of Princeton, W.Va. and he went into politics,” Mitchell said. “You have to be a a politician to be in politics because you have to know how to talk to them. I did not realize you had all of these talking points. We moved to Princeton when he was sworn in 1980. It was the best move we ever made.”
Thanks to his position in politics, Wayne Mitchell became a “golfing buddy” of previous Rep. Nick Rahall (D-WV).
“If you want something done, call your politician,” Mitchell said. “Years ago, the shingles shot was about $300 and I said to myself, ‘I do not think so!’ I called up Mr. Rahall’s office and I said, ‘Mr. Rahall, you all are giving all these shots to foreign countries, why does West Virginia have to pay $300 for the shingles shot. He said, ‘Hm, that is a good idea Lois.”
The two had a discussion that “took a while,” but ended up coming to a resolution for the shingles vaccine to be an affordable price.
“Representative Carol Miller is the one that got me books and pamphlets to give to the schools. She also gave me that framed Declaration of Independence,” Mitchell said.
“I have had a lot of pleasant chats with our politicians. The most helpful was Rahall and his help with the shingles vaccine,” Mitchell said. “I was really proud of that one, I really was. There are numerous things they have helped me with to make life a little better.”
Mitchell said that when talking to your local representatives, come to the conversation with topics in mind.
“First of all you have to tell them what you want to talk to them about,” Mitchell said. “You don’t just walk in there and say, ‘Hi I am Lois Mitchell from Princeton.’ They’ll answer, ‘Well, what do you want me to do?’ So you have to tell them I want this and this and this.”
Mitchell said that she encourages people to vote for their freedoms.
“It give you a chance to tell your story and if you do not vote we are going to lose a lot more freedoms,” Mitchell said.
“Freedom. That is it. I want them to vote for your freedoms, if you don’t vote that means you do not care.
In fact, Mitchell’s caregiver, Sharon Kunsman, from Right At Home in Princeton had never voted in an election before meeting Mitchell.
“I never voted before. I started working for her in 2017 and she got me interested. Now I vote, this will be my first presidential vote,” Kunsman said.
“You have the right and if you do not vote, you do not have the right to criticize them,” Mitchell said. “That is what the Constitution says. You change ever four to eight years, you vote and you change and that is okay. I don’t like the phrase ‘new blood,’ but you get different policies and changes.”
With the division in America right now surrounding the upcoming Presidential Election, Mitchell wants to see everyone be more civil to one another.
“I think we need a two party system, that is for sure,” Mitchell said. “We need more civil talk. We do not need this back and forth, there is too much hate, be more civil.”
