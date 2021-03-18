BLUEFIELD — College athletes and members of a church congregation left their daily routine behind Wednesday so they could help hand out blessings in the form of 1,200 boxes of food.
The nonprofit organization Save the Children brought a tractor-trailer loaded with 1,200 boxes of food for children and families in need. Local volunteers were needed, so athletes from Bluefield College and Bluefield State College arrived to help along with members of the Scott Street Baptist Church.
From 2 to 6 p.m., vehicles arrived at Mitchell Stadium to receive 30-pound food boxes. Each box was filled with meats, fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and other dairy products, said Erika Blackburn with Save the Children.
“They’re really nice,” Blackburn said as more boxes were unloaded. “People ask what do you do with extras. We won’t have extras.”
Blackburn looked around the parking lot. “I can’t believe all these kids came out.”
Arriving cars entered through one end of the stadium’s parking lot and exited at the opposite side after receiving their donations. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department helped with traffic along with members of the church.
Sometimes students would carry food boxes to several lined-up cars at once instead of waiting for them to reach a designated spot, moving the line along quickly.
The students were also passing out fliers with information designed to help people with emotional and social problems created by the pandemic’s stresses, Tonya Bonecutter of Save the Children said.
The Rev. Gary Moore of Bluefield helped coordinate the search for volunteers. He watched as more food was unloaded and athletes stacked it up for quick distribution.
“I wonder how much more they’ve got in there?” he said as he looked at the tractor-trailer.
Omega Webb, a wrestler with Bluefield College, brought his puppy Popcorn to the food distribution. While other volunteers took turns petting and cuddling Popcorn, he talked about why they came out to help.
“For me personally, it’s giving back to different communities and helping people in need,” Webb said. “It’s just the right thing to do, to help people out.”
Football players with Bluefield State College were waiting nearby to load more boxes.
“We just want to help out the community,” team member Perry Wilder said, adding it was an opportunity to give back and set a good example for the college.
Dr. David Olive, president of Bluefield College, visited the distribution and said he was happy to see the students participating with such a project.
“I’m just proud of all the students, those from Bluefield College and those from Bluefield State,” he said.
Part of Bluefield College’s mission is to help students become leaders who serve their communities, Olive stated.
“They’re just living out the means to become a servant leader,” he said.
Bruce Houston and Carolyn Williams, both members of the Scott Street Baptist Church, showed new arrivals where to get in line.
“We enjoy doing it and enjoy helping people,” Houston said after another food box was loaded into a vehicle. “It’s amazing to see how many people need help.”
Williams took some pictures with her cellphone. It was still early in the distribution and there were still a lot of food boxes ready to go.
“We’re hoping, we’re hoping,” she replied when asked if they would all be given out.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
