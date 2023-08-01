GRUNDY — Volunteers are needed for a free, two-day Remote Area Clinic (RAM) that is coming to Grundy, Va.
The free RAM clinic won’t be held until this fall, but organizers are searching for volunteers now to assist with the event scheduled for October 7 and 8 at Riverside Elementary/Middle School, which is located at 27382 Riverside Drive in Grundy.
RAM is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, according to an event press release. It is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Oct. 7-8 clinic.
RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, Oct. 6 and take down on Sunday, Oct. 8. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, the news release said.
Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. To volunteer or help provide free health care services visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X- rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
