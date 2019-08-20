BLUEFIELD — Volunteers showed up in force Monday evening to review plans for next month’s Bluefield Coal Show.
More than 50 area residents, all on various coal show committees, were on hand at the Clover Club in Bluefield for the meeting.
“This is the only coal show run by volunteers and operated by volunteers,” said coal show General Chairman Bob Ramsey, president of Peters Equipment and Ramsey Industrials, adding that he travels to shows around the country and the others have professional people who get paid to do the shows. “Everyone of you here helps to make that happen. That’s a testament to our our area and everyone who does this show.”
Ramsey replaces the late Charlie Peters as chair. Peters passed away in December 2018.
The 23rd biennial show, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, is set for Sept. 11-13 at the Brushfork Armory Civic Center, with about 190 exhibitors already signed up.
But getting ready to host the hundreds and hundreds of visitors, some from overseas, and handling logistics of the show itself is a massive undertaking.
From registration to exhibitors loading and unloading to electrical services, more than a dozen key committees plan and organize all of the various services and events. With the armory chock full of exhibitors and 80 or more outside under tents, the preparation, set-up and coordination have to be down to the last detail.
For example, Kyle Hurt, who is on the loading and unloading committee, among others, said providing the needed services, like cranes and forklifts, for exhibitors’ often huge displays, is crucial.
“We have to make sure what (equipment) is needed is available,” he said, adding that first impressions are important. “We want to make sure they have a good experience.”
“Loading and unloading is a very important part of the show,” Ramsey said.
Electrical services are as well, and P.T. Spangler with AMRPEMCO has been involved with providing those services for the show for decades.
“We have electrical work to do before the power company comes out (to the armory),” he said, adding it’s a real team effort. “We never had an argument or cross word (with the volunteers he works with). Everybody works together well.”
All committee heads reported Monday on where they stand and if any problems or issues may have surfaced that need to be handled.
But they are experienced hands at putting on the show and few came up.
Debbie Maynard is with the chamber and helps organize the show.
“I appreciate everyone of you here,” she said. “I have worked with you for years and years. When something needs to be done, we don’t even think about it. We automatically start calling you guys to help us.”
The three-day event, which is not open to the public, features exhibitors showcasing their latest products and services in the coal industry.
Ramsey said the history of the show will be honored and “it has an amazing history” as well as provides an economic boost for the area.
He also honored Charlie Peters, and how he provided leadership as well as an inspiration on giving back to the community.
“We really miss him,” he said, adding that the chamber has honored him by creating the Charles A. Peters Excellence in Business Award, which will be presented to one of the exhibitors.
A resolution from the chamber said the award will be presented at “each Bluefield Coal Show hereafter to an exhibitor who showcases excellence in business, professionalism in the mining industry, and demonstrates service to its local community.”
Maynard said Peters’ widow, Daphne Peters, will continue her volunteer work at the coal show and will help in the exhibitors hospitality area.
Ramsey said the keynote speaker for this year’s show will be Jimmy Brock, president and CEO of CONSOL Energy.
Calling Brock a “top of the line industry expert,” Ramsey said it’s also notable that CONSOL recently announced plans to open a new mine Itmann in McDowell County.
“We will see an economic impact from that and it’s really good to have it,” he said.
Gene Bailey, a coal show volunteer, said he has known Brock for many years.
“He is a true coal miner,” Bailey said. “He has worked in the mines most of his life. He knows coal mining. He’s a good one.”
Brock will speak at the Media and Exhibitor Appreciation Breakfast on Sept. 11, as well as the official opening of the show, shortly after the breakfast.
Ramsey said a new part of the show this year will be live interviews of exhibitors that will be posted on social media.
“We have to push our digital footprint,” he said. “I think it’s a step forward in getting our brand name out and pushing our next show a little bit.”
Not only do all the events and logistics have be handled at the armory, shuttle bus transportation will be provided for exhibitors, who will be staying at area hotels.
Events for the guests are also planned and handled by volunteers.
Those include a fundraising golf tournament Sept. 10 at Fincastle, the Hatfield and McCoy’s Barbecue Bash on the evening of Sept. 10 at Buffalo Trail Restaurant and Ramsey’s Speakeasy Casino Night at the Princeton Elks Club on the night of Sept. 11.
“We are going to make sure we give all the effort it (the 2019 coal show) needs, Ramsey said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
