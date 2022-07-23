BLUEFIELD, Va. — Assigned roles and bloody makeup were part of the preparations this week when first responders conducted an exercise that helped them prepare for the trauma of a mass shooting incident.
Local police, fire departments and rescue squads converged at Bluefield, Va. Town Hall for a mass shooter exercises designed to test their responses and find any issues that needed to be addressed. In an office behind the council chamber, Capt. Randy Ann Davis, director of Tazewell 911, and other personnel were giving some nursing students and other volunteers makeup simulating gunshot wounds and blood splatter.
Once the volunteers and the participating agencies were briefed, they were ready for an active shooter drill at the nearby Graham Middle School.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said that the July 20 exercise would help show first responders how to react to the many situations they would encounter during a shooting. Dealing with the shooter or shooters, plus handling the medical emergencies, are among the tasks they will have, but other issues will arise.
“And what would you do with the parents? What would you do with the families coming in? Because that’s something you have to deal with when families come looking for their loved ones,” Hieatt said. “You’re trying to control the situation and make sure the shooter is not still active. What happens when the media comes and is wanting to talk? Where does the media go? If you’ve never done any drills or any practice for preparedness, it’s just chaos.”
Tazewell County’s law enforcement agencies, fire departments and rescue squads periodically have active shooter drills at the county’s schools. Hieatt said the goal is to have annual drills, but one wasn’t conducted last year due to the COVID pandemic.
“The last time we did it was in the Richlands area with our Richlands EMS and fire and with Clinch Valley Hospital, so our goal is to be doing this in different areas with different departments; especially with the sheriff’s office where we work with different agencies from one end of the county to the other,” Hieatt said. “We want to have that familiarization working Bluefield Police Department, Richlands Police Department and other agencies.”
Volunteers wore makeup and acted out the roles of gunshot victims to make the exercise as realistic as possible.
“We have off-duty 911 dispatchers, high school nursing students who are going to be the victims and people being parents who are trying to find kids,” Hieatt said.
In the town hall’s back office Amanda Pettrey, a nursing students at the Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) became a gunshot victim with the help of some makeup and stage blood.
“I guess it’s going to help us deal with people with trauma,” she said.
A Tazewell County 911 dispatcher, Rebeccah Grose, hears emergencies when she handles calls, but she doesn’t see what the EMS personnel and other first responders are witnessing when they arrive on scene.
“It could help me to know what it (scene) might look like, and it could help me picture what’s going on and help them in a better way,” she stated.
Student Sierra Smith showed other MCTEC students her new wound and bloodstains.
“How does it feel?” one of them asked.
“Oh, just sticky,” she replied.
The nursing students felt that joining in the exercise could help them understand the jobs they will be doing when they finish their courses.
“I think you get a great learning experience about major situations like this, and you get to know the right and the wrong thing to do in situations,” said student Katelynn Edwards.
Another MCTEC nursing student, Leslie Hopkins, said she was going to be “an hysterical parent” for the training exercise. It was giving her a look at the sort of emergencies she might have to deal with some day. She was seeing where treating the victims of shootings and other emergencies begins.
“I think as a nursing student, we need to see everything from all sides,” she said. “This will help us enhance our skills and become better nurses.”
Inside Graham Middle School, Lt. Ron Holt, school safety officer with the Tazewell County Sheriffs’ Officer, stationed the volunteers in the classrooms and hallways, and gave them their instructions.
“You don’t have to lay down right now, but you’ll be laying right there,” he told nursing student Rae Lynn Woods. “You’ll say, ‘He went that way. He’s going to hurt somebody.’”
Like her classmates, Woods said the live shooter drill gave her a look at what first responders experience.
“It gives us a better understanding of the other side, before they (patients) get to us,” she said. “Because it’s kind of neat to see what they do first.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
