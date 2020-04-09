PRINCETON — Volunteers banded together and distributed about 2,500 packages of food Wednesday to Mercer County students who have been doing without school breakfasts and lunches during spring break.
Mercer County Schools and other school systems across the region started delivering food packages to their students when Gov. Jim Justice ordered the closure of all county schools. Deliveries are scheduled to resume after spring break.
“The school system was instructed by the governor to allow our employees to have spring break, and so we were not running our normal weekly school bus deliveries of student lunches and breakfasts,” said Jacinda Santon Smith, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education. “We’ve been doing five-day meal packages with breakfasts and lunches, and so I organized some volunteers to try and fill that gap and any other with feeding our kids.”
Students received a mix of snacks and meals items.
“Not all of the bags were the same because we had some trouble getting large quantities of the same items, so we gave away things like macaroni and cheese, and canned ravioli. We gave away some food chips, granola bars, just a kind of mix of snack items basically. And some drinks and juices, and Gatorade and water. It was kind of a mix,” Smith recalled. “There were different bags of things.”
The food was distributed at 20 locations across Mercer County. Five were in Princeton, another five were set up in Bluefield, and the remaining 10 were in other parts of the county. All of the money used for purchasing the food was donated, Smith said. Purchases were made at Grants Supermarket, Sam’s Club and other local businesses.
Smith said volunteers including teachers, the Princeton Rotary Club and others came together and worked ahead of time on Wednesday’s distribution. One volunteer made 50 face masks for the people distributing the food packages.
“My big partner in all this has been Fred Kinder,” Smith stated. “He’s with Warm a Heart, Give a Bed, that operates Amy’s House of Hope. We have run all of our fundraisers through his organization so donations can be tax deductible and made online.”
Mercer County schools shared the distribution schedule and places on their websites, and county principals contacted their students’ families through automated phone calls and social media. Giving away the food took about an hour and a half, but a lot of preparation happened beforehand, she said.
“We’ve been packing bags and organizing ahead of time for several weeks,” Smith said. “We have a lot of schools that have weekend backpack programs. We actually distributed 1,200 bags the first week that we were out of school for the coronavirus; and then we started packing again and decided to wait and fill this gap during spring break. So we’ve been working for a couple of weeks.”
The Princeton Rotary Club’s work for the distribution was coordinated by Craig and Jane Stout, Smith added. The Rotary donated food and helped pack bags.
“The neatest thing along every step of the way is the way we’ve had somebody step forward with what we’ve needed,” she said. “It’s really been a community effort from donations to packing volunteers and distribution volunteers. Anytime I needed anything, I pretty much posted it on Facebook and somebody would come forward with what we needed.”
About two people were at each distribution point and another 10 helped coordinate the effort and load bags. About 50 people participated. Social distancing precautions were used.
“We did it all in parking lots, and we did it through a drive-through method,” Smith said. “Volunteers wore masks and gloves. A lot of people popped the trunks of their cars and we put (packages) in. We did this so people coming for bags didn’t have to get out of their cars.”
Teachers, principals, social workers and other school personnel who knew students without access to transportation made home deliveries.
“They really went the extra mile to make sure the food got where it needed to go,” Smith concluded.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
