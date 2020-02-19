RICHLANDS, Va. — Volunteers are meeting this morning at the Richlands Police Department to provide the physical labor that local residents impacted by the Feb. 6 need for their cleanup and rebuilding efforts.
Volunteers are meeting this morning in Richlands to sign up and get organized for the day’s tasks.
“All volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. (today) at the Richlands Police Department to sign up, be given team assignments and locations, and tasks to complete,” Lt. G.K. Reynolds said Tuesday. “The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens will be providing a hot meal for lunch, located at their Richlands location on Front Street. We hope that this organized event, ‘Neighbors helping Neighbors,’ will help our people get back on their feet after the damaging flood.”
Several organizations are coming together to provide flood relief.
“This is going to be a community effort,” Sgt. M.D. McGhee said. “It’s a joint effort between the Town of Richlands, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and the Virginia Baptist Convention, Southwest Virginia Community College, the Appalachian Senior Citizens and many more. Our tentative goal is to assist the efforts of the Baptists.”
The SBC Relief Team has targeted 40 homes in the area which qualify for assistance with both cleanup and rebuilding efforts through their organization, Reynolds said.
Volunteers will be doing flood clean-up work in the East Street and Orange Street areas of Richlands, in the Town of Cedar Bluff and in the Raven area, McGhee said.
Donors have contributed large amounts of supplies. Soon after the recently flooding, flood victims came to the police department to receive food, bottled water, cleaning supplies and the tools they needed to start clearing their homes and properties, McGhee said. Even donations of dog food were arriving while residents were receiving aid.
“We’re at complete capacity right now,” McGhee replied when asked about how many supplies were in stock.
Surplus supplies have been shipped to McDowell County to help flood recovery efforts there, he said.
Director Teresa VanDyke of the McDowell County Emergency Communications Center/OES was in meetings Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
In Mercer County, work continues on repairing roads damaged by flood waters. Route 112, also known as Ingleside Road, remained closed along with Country Girl Road.
Ada Road was still closed Tuesday, Tim Farley, emergency services director for Mercer County, said. One lane of Route 10 near Carter Hill at Matoaka was still closed.
“There’s been some smaller slides, but they cleared some of that up,” Farley stated. “Kelly’s Tank still has problems. The road is being washed out. The creek bed is eroding into the road.”
Debris under the bridge at Lake Shawnee was holding back water. The state Department of Highways moved the debris, but more debris has moved down the river where a blockage created by a fallen tree formed.
The saturated ground could continue causing problems, especially if there is any strong wind, Farley said.
“When the ground gets soft, trees start falling,” he stated.
