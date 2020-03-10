BLUEWELL — Four volunteer fire departments were dispatched Monday when an afternoon brush fire reported off Route 52 in Bluewell started threatening local homes.
The blaze was first reported as a brush fire along Camellia Drive near Lynn’s Drive-In, but soon there were reports about flames approaching homes and at least one outbuilding. Smoke could be seen from the Bluefield area.
Capt. Richard Gilpin of the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department looked at the slope and estimated that about three acres of grass had burned. Firefighters were about to drive a tanker truck from the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department to some near by pine trees. Fire had approached a house and an outbuilding had burned.
The fire’s cause had not been determined. Gilpin said he had not investigated it yet. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from the Montcalm and Bramwell Volunteer Fire Departments also provided mutual assistance to the Bluewell department. The Bluefield Rescue Squad had an ambulance at the scene
A charred brush pile was smoldering near the burned area left by the brush fire. Chief David Thompson of the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department reminded the public that outdoor burning in West Virginia is now restricted.
“As of March 1, you can’t burn until after 5 p.m.,” Thompson said. “And on a windy day like this, you shouldn’t be burning anyway; also, (fire) has to be out by 7 a.m. and somebody has to watch it.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
