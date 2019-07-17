GREEN VALLEY — An area fire department is allowing residents the chance to visit the station up close and personal.
On July 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an open house event for guests to experience a day at the station, located off of 460 near Cole Subaru. During this time visitors will get to see the equipment used by the firefighters first hand and learn how they work.
A firefighter with the department, Sean Conrad, said of the event, “We are wanting to show our support to the area.”
At the event, guests will be able to tour the engines and ask the firefighters how the different mechanisms work. Along with this, visitors will also be able to tour the station and see the department from the inside. During this opportunity, residents can see what life as a volunteer firefighter is like.
According to Conrad, he and his fellow firefighters are wanting to, “Let people come in and meet us and look around at our equipment.”
With many of the firefighters living in the area, they serve the area they call home. While they serve the area wholeheartedly in their duties as firefighters, they also serve it to ensure the safety of their own families as well.
The firefighters will also be performing live demonstrations for the guests to give them a thrilling and educational experience. In this, the visitors will be able to see how the equipment is used and as questions about the usage.
Guests will also have the opportunity to view the department’s new ladder truck, which is a recent installment to the station.
“It’s something to give back a little,” Conrad said.
For more information call 304-327-8375 or visit their Facebook at @greenvalleyglenwoodvfd.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
