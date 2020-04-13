RICHLANDS, Va. —The town of Richlands is asking residents that live near the Clinch River to begin voluntary evacuations, as the river is rising into flood stage.
According to a statement issued by the Richlands Police Department, citizens are asked to adhere to any other requests or warnings posted by the National Weather Service or the police department.
The following roads are currently closed within the town of Richlands due to flooding:
• Matney Lane
• River Road
• Allegheny Street
• Fourth Street
• Buskil Avenue
• Page Street
• Patton Street
• Prater Drive (at River Rd intersect)
• Laramie Road
• Shenandoah Avenue
• Burnette Street
• Patteson Street
• Oriole Street
• Critterville
• Virginia Avenue
• East First Street
• Pennsylvania Avenue
The statement added that voluntary evacuations are recommended or are occurring in the Brooklyn Addition & East First Street area.
