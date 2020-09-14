PRINCETON — COVID-19 numbers continued to stall out around the region on Sunday, with only a relatively small handful of cases in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia counties.
Mercer County reported only six more cases on Sunday for a total of 379 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and no new deaths. Mercer has seen a total of 24 confirmed deaths from the pandemic, all of which were related to the Princeton Health Care Center outbreak. As of Sunday, now new deaths had been reported in Mercer for 10 days.
Mercer also stayed in yellow for the Saturday update to the state’s County Alert System, allowing kids to return to school for in-person instruction. The 16 new cases reported Saturday were not enough to offset the county’s incidence average above the orange threshold, which would mean in-person instruction could not resume. An average of 10 cases per day would place it in orange, and Mercer’s average on Sunday was 7.29 according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Monroe County reported only one new case on Saturday. With 144 cases and seven deaths, Monroe County stayed orange on the County Alert System, meaning school would once again be online only. All deaths in Monroe have been related to the county’s nursing home outbreak at the Springfield Center in Lindside.
McDowell County continued to report no new cases, leaving its total at 84. With no major outbreaks being reported, McDowell County has had the lowest amount of new cases reported between the three West Virginia counties. At only 4.05, McDowell may soon be classified as green on the County Alert System once its average falls below three, although for now the state remains classified as yellow along with Mercer.
West Virginia as a state, however, continued the worrying trend of over 100 new cases being reported per day. Saturday saw 178 new cases reported in the Mountain State, raising the total to 12,699 COVID-19 infections. An 81-year-old female from Logan County’s death was also confirmed to be COVID-19 related, placing West Virginia’s total death toll at 266. Monongalia County near the Pennsylvania border was the only county in the red as of Sunday, but had the staggering new case average of 34.09, according to DHHR. The threshold to be classified as red is 25 or higher.
Virginia counties also showed little increase on the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) website. The largest increase was in Buchanan County with only three new cases reported, for a total of 112. Tazewell County’s total rose by two Sunday to 232, and Wythe County saw just one new case for a total of 204.
Neither Bland nor Giles counties reported any new cases, according to VDH. No new deaths were reported in any of the five Virginia counties either.
The Commonwealth reported 874 new cases on Sunday, for a total of 133,814 coronavirus cases. Despite the large number of new cases, which Virginia has been experiencing often during the pandemic, only two more deaths were reported for a total death toll of 2,724 Virginians lost to the virus.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
