CHARLESTON — All COVID-19 statistics in West Virginia are “alarming” and a crisis could be waiting in hospital capacity, but no mitigation measures are yet being mandated.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday the state is seeing “alarming statistics.”
“In the last 24 hours, 1,328 new positive cases are in West Virginia,” he said, pushing the total active cases up to 13,766, up from 882 in early July.
“This terrible killer is with us,” he said of the Delta variant, which continues to spread at a rapid rate.
Hospitalizations were at 579 on Friday with 181 in ICUs and 82 on ventilators, all the highest numbers since the January surge.
“The Delta virus has a complete hold in West Virginia and is growing,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, pointing out the state has seen 13 times the increase in hospitalizations and patients in ICUs and on vents than just a few weeks ago.
“Those numbers continue to rise every single day,” he said, adding that the Delta variant surge is happening at a disturbing rate.
“At this rate, hospitalizations are quickly coming to capacity,” he said.
Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Wednesday that the number of hospitalizations are “at a pace we can’t sustain” in providing care.
Part of the problem, he said, is that other states “in dire circumstances (with COVID patients) are poaching health care providers away from our state with much higher pay opportunities.”
All agree that vaccinations are the key, but Justice does not want to move with any enhanced mitigation measures at this time.
“We are monitoring this like crazy,” he said. “I am not an advocate of mandates and I am not an advocate of masks,” adding that he does not want to “fragment” residents on the issue.
However, he also issued a warning about the continued rise in cases, especially with cold weather around the corner.
“When winter comes and we are all together … this thing could get really bad,” he said, pointing to the surge last winter as people congregated more.
If more people don’t get vaccinated, everything is on the table with mitigation.
“Vaccination is the ticket,” he said. “If we choose not to have that, all those things (with mitigation) come into play, things that can disrupt our lives in every way.”
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, also took part in the briefing Friday.
Cardona congratulated West Virginia on its work in handling the virus as well as keeping kids in school.
“We are in this together,” he said. “This is about improving lives and getting kids back in school.”
Cardona said students should be given the opportunity to enjoy all of the school experiences and that is a big reason vaccinations are so important.
“This is tough time, but this is an important time,” he said. “We can come together as a country to do what is right for our students…”
Cardona praised the West Virginia Department of Education’s “I got vaxxed to get back” campaign that brings vaccination clinics into schools and even to football games.
Burch said the vaccination program is a community effort and is open to the community.
“We want to be back to some normalcy,” he said.
Burch said there are 20 COVID outbreaks in schools in 13 counties and that information is now posted on the WVDE website.
But he said it remains a local decision to require masks and to close a school temporarily if needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
