RICHMOND, Va. — With COVID numbers decreasing in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, some restrictions related to the virus are being eased.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday morning during his pandemic briefing that starting March 1 a few mitigating restrictions will change.
Those include outdoor social gathering limits increased from 10 people to 25; outdoor event attendance increased from 250 to 30 percent capacity with a cap of 1,000; alcohol sales expanded from 10 p.m. to midnight; and curfews ended that were in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. in some areas of the state.
Northam also said the outdoor venue seating capacity may be increased to more than 1,000 starting in April if numbers continue to improve. The 30 percent would stay but for large venues the number would increase up to that 30 percent, whatever number that would be.
“There will be further steps (to ease restrictions) in coming months,” he said.
Current guidelines for retail businesses, fitness and exercise, large amusement venues, and personal grooming services will remain in place. Individuals are strongly encouraged to continue teleworking if possible.
Last week, Northam amended a previous executive order to increase the number of spectators permitted at outdoor youth sporting events to 250.
The current strategy with safety protocols including physical distancing, mask-wearing requirements, gathering limits, and business capacity restrictions will remain in place.
The actions were taken, he said, because of the trends in new cases and hospitalizations showing continued declines.
“We are finally seeing COVID numbers fall and vaccine numbers rise,” he said, pointing out that about 36,000 doses are being administered daily and that number is expected to rise with Pfizer and Moderna production increases and Johnson & Johnson distribution starting next week.
New cases are now averaging 1,708 a day, he said, “the lowest since before Thanksgiving.”
Northam said the state has administered 1.7 million vaccine doses overall, with 13.5 percent of the state’s population receiving at least the first dose.
With both Pfizer and Moderna stepping up production (a total of 140 million doses by the end of March) and Johnson & Johnson most likely being approved by the FDA this week and doses starting to be distributed next week, the vaccine situation may improve quickly, he added.
“We will have three vaccines in Virginia next week that are safe and effective,” he said, with Johnson & Johnson’s approval for an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) expected to some by this weekend.
Vaccine clinics are being held all around the state, Northam said, with pharmacies now participating in a federal program and that list of participants will continue to grow.
“We are getting more than 52,000 additional doses through this program,” he said, adding that it started with CVS and now Walgreens is coming on board with independent pharmacies following.
Food City stores will also be included as well as Walmart (using offsite clinics, not in stores).
Northam said the vaccine doses will go the areas with the most need, targeting more vulnerable populations and those 65 and older. Vaccines are administered by appointment only.
“We will be ready as supplies increase,” he said.
Northam also urged residents to preregister for the vaccine at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Almost 500,000 residents are now preregistered on that site, he said, with another 1.2 million registered at their local health departments.
“If you preregistered locally, you don’t have to sign up again,” he said.
But Northam cautioned that steps forward in easing restrictions are being measured carefully, and cautiously.
“We do not want to risk our progress by easing restrictions too quickly,” he said of the phased approach.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
