BLUEFIELD — On Monday, Bluefield High School alumnus J.T. Powell was hoping for good weather to host Saturday’s Appalachia Prep Combine, an event intended to showcase talented high school football players from near and far at historic Mitchell Stadium.
Today, it doesn’t matter to him whether it rains or shines on Saturday. He had to postpone the event anyway.
“The last time I got a call, everything was good with the city how we were setting up,” said Powell, a veteran of the Beavers 2004 state champion football team who graduated from Bluefield in 2017.
“This morning I had a message from City Parks and Recreation that they were going to be forced to postpone. I got the official letter about an hour ago,” Powell said early Tuesday afternoon.
For Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, the last-minute postponement was a disappointment for the community and typical of the uncertainties that attend Bluefield’s ability to plan public events since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Appalachia Prep Combine was going to be held down there this weekend, which was pretty exciting for the region. Especially for the athletes,” said Rideout.
“We’ve been working with them hoping that we were going to have proper social distancing procedures in place. But (Monday) Governor Justice announced that certain outdoor youth sports activities would be permitted, but not others. Low contact sports are fine, but not the high contact sports like football and basketball. He’s put a date on the wall of June 8. So, anyway. We had to issue a letter that we had to postpone (the Appalachia Prep Combine) because we wouldn’t have been in compliance,” Rideout said.
For Powell, who said the planning process for the Appalachia Prep Combine takes him eight to 12 months, this week’s announcement was a gut punch. The Princeton resident said he had already downscaled the number of participants and restructured his program to accommodate CDC guidelines.
“We were pulling kids from across the country who were flying and now they’re canceling their flights. That’s the biggest headache. Just the frustration from the parents. They don’t understand that everybody is struggling with COVID-19. They look at us as some huge corporate entity when we’re really not,” said Powell, who said that his event seeks to generate the same quality experience as larger combines like the Rivals and Nike events, but does not enjoy the same corporate sponsorships.
“I thought we were well within CDC guidelines. We had cut our numbers 30 percent. We would have split them into 20 kids at each end of the field while they’re wearing facial coverings. And after we had their temperatures checked. We have infrared thermometers, gallons of sanitizer, I mean, everything you could think,” said Powell, who has held two prior combines.
“With the measures we’ve taken, this is no longer an event. We banned vendors. We banned the general public. We sorted the camps down into groups of 40 when we had been expecting 700 to 800 kids.”
Last year’s Appalachia Prep Combine was held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. There were several issues that worked against returning to The Greenbrier, Powell said, but the deal breaker was only being offered a March slot for the event.
“As you know, the weather’s not good for a combine in March,” he said.
Appalachia Prep Combine alumni from the area include Bluefield’s Isaiah Johnson — who was last year’s combine MVP — fellow Beavers player Sean Martin, and Graham’s Devin Lester, Xayvion Turner and Brodie Meadows.
“We’ve hosted around 40 to 50 Division I players over the last two years and we’ve started to lose count of Division II guys,” Powell said. “The normal economic impact would be around $50,000 for that one day ... in a normal event. We weren’t going to have that this year because we cut things down. But still, over the last minute, a great opportunity is getting shot down for no reason,” he said.
Powell has targeted rescheduling the combine for early June.
While it was an executive order from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice that impacted Powell’s plans for Saturday, Rideout noted that executive orders coming from Virginia have complicated the City’s ability to plan public events as often, if not more so, than directives from Charleston.
“We straddle the state line. There are certain things I can allow to happen at Mitchell Stadium and half of the tennis courts. But the other half of the tennis courts and the rest of City Park, I can’t. I’ve got less-stringent restrictions in West Virginia and more stringent restrictions in Virginia,” he said.
“We have a governor in Virginia who is making decisions based upon Richmond, an urban area that is obviously a hell of a lot more infected than we are down here in the rural area. I think he needs to apply a different lens on this portion of Virginia versus the northern portion of Virginia. And it’s frankly just unfair,” said Rideout, who noted that most of the acreage of Bluefield City Park is on Virginia soil.
“Therefore, I have to abide by (Gov. Ralph Northam’s) restrictions. And it’s having an effect on our revenue. The monies to operate that facility down there, a lot of it comes during the summer months when we rent our shelters and other’s festivals and fairs. Right now we’re in limbo. We can’t lock down a date for the Mountain Festival because, whereas Governor Justice is doing a phenomenal job of giving us predictability, Governor Northam is giving us horrible predictability. We have no clue which direction he is going, therefore I cannot lock into any contracts,” he said.
