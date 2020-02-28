PRINCETON — Area hospitals are taking precautions and making sure preparations are in place as health authorities across the world continue monitoring the disease dubbed COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Mark Pickett, RN emergency preparedness coordinator at Princeton Community Hospital (PCH), described the precautions which are in place at Princeton Community as well as the Behavioral Health Pavilion in Bluefield, offsite medical imaging locations and the Mercer Medical Group. They have been screening for “biological events” like the coronavirus as well as Ebola, MERS and other infectious diseases since the late 2000s, he said.
Patients coming in for service at PCH and the other locations are asked about their travel history, any contacts with people who have traveled or have had contact with anyone who has traveled, Pickett said. They are also asked about contacts with people who have had any signs of illness.
“Certainly with the COVID-19 that has come about we have updated our travel screening to include the recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” he stated. “We follow CDC recommendations and coordinate activities through the Center for Threat Preparedness, Bureau for Public Health.”
Public health hospitals, emergency medical services and county emergency managers have been doing combined training and preparedness for biological events since the early 2000s when SARS first presented itself, Pickett said.
“There was the HIN1 that occurred in 2009 that brought about similar efforts through all our agencies,” he recalled. “There was the resurgence of Ebola in 2014 and now this new coronavirus.”
Local hospitals also work to stay prepared for infectious diseases, Pickett said.
“What we do as a hospital is check on our current availability of personal protective equipment, medications, clinical supplies. We watch for any changes in worldwide or national production, shipping issues,” he stated. “We watch for production and slowdowns in normal business processes. and we prepare for workforce disruptions and influx of patients. And then I can’t stress enough that all of our efforts are coordinated with public health as they are the lead in this in any biological event in our country.”
“We have kept our employees updated and we encourage everybody to look at the CDC.gov website for both personal and work-related activities and travel concerns,” Pickett added.
In October 2019, Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and its associated ancillary healthcare operations became subsidiaries of Princeton Community Hospital. BRMC issued a statement Thursday to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about precautions against coronavirus.
“In response to the COVID –19 concern, Bluefield Regional Medical Center is proactively implementing all current recommendations from the CDC. We routinely screen all patients regarding travel history, and have recommended emergency management plans in place. We are confident in our ability to provide care to the community in the event of an outbreak,” according to the hospital’s statement. “We urge individuals to continue with routine infection control measures such as hand washing, staying home when sick, covering your cough, and minimizing contact with others who are ill.”
Pickett encouraged the public to keep taking routine precautions against infectious diseases even if coronavirus does not appear locally.
“As with any virus, frequent hand washing and taking care around people with flu-like symptoms remains the best practice, because we still have regular flu still going around,” he said. “The regular flu can be just as deadly. Vaccinations are also an essential aspect of staying healthy.”
In Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was investigating reports of two illnesses which could be associated with the coronavirus. One of these cases is in Southwest Virginia. Another potential case was reported in Northern Virginia. The VDH did not provide any specific information on the location of either person.
Several personnel at the VDH were contacted Thursday by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph with inquiries about more details of the case as well as how long the investigation will take to determine whether it is the coronavirus and when any further information will be released, but no one responded.
Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, Medical Director of Carilion Infection Prevention and Control, said precautions are being taken. Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital is in Tazewell, Va.
“Our top priority is the safety of patients, staff and our community. As always, we are working closely with partners in our local health departments, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor and prepare for any potential COVID-19 patients in our region,” Baffoe-Bonnie said. “Out of an abundance of caution several weeks ago, we proactively enacted enhanced screening procedures system-wide to identify patients who visit our hospitals and clinics with flu-like symptoms.”
Baffoe-Bonnie said precautions include but were not limited to:
• A travel questionnaire similar to those used during previous travel-related outbreaks, including specific questions about travel to affected areas by the patient and/or people close to them in the weeks preceding their symptoms
• Face masks for patients who have a fever and/or certain symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing
“Should a patient screen positive based on the previous criteria, we have set protocols in place to manage care safely and effectively for that patient and staff, all the while keeping local health authorities in the loop,” he stated.
A message to Clinch Valley Medical Center officials in Richlands, Va. was not immediately returned Thursday.
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health said that the state currently had no cases of coronavirus, that no patients had been tested or were under investigation.
“We are working to ensure our health systems, emergency management agencies, first responders and county health departments are prepared and have the resources they need to respond to localized outbreaks in West Virginia communities,” Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health said in a press release.
Slemp encouraged the state’s residents to take precautions, too.
“While the immediate risk of COVID-19 to West Virginians is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging public health threat,” she said. “It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season, so DHHR recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine. Take every day preventative actions to stop the spread of germs, such as washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home from work or school if you are sick.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
