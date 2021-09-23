BY CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — After several days of decline, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County increased again on Thursday.
That means Mercer County is moving in the wrong direction when compared to statewide virus statistics, which are still declining.
State health officials believe the Mountain State is approaching the peak of the Delta-variant fueled surge, which is being blamed on a significant increase in virus cases and deaths across West Virginia.
The increase in virus cases in Mercer County comes one day after the county Board of Health issued a mask mandate for all indoor public buildings in the county, as well as at outdoor gatherings and events where social distancing cannot be maintained. That mask mandate will remain in effect for the next 30 days, and could be extended by the health board if virus numbers don’t improve.
After falling to 617 active cases on Wednesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 632 active infections in Mercer County on Thursday. Still, the number of active cases in Mercer County today is significantly lower than a week ago, when as many as 1,128 infections were considered active in Mercer.
Statewide 1,477 new virus cases were reported Thursday, along with 25 new deaths. However, the number of active virus cases statewide fell on Thursday to 15,177. That’s down from 17,435 active cases on Tuesday and 29,744 active infections across the Mountain State on Sept. 16.
Breakthrough cases across the state climbed to 10,433 Thursday with 125 breakthrough deaths being reported. That’s up from 8,496 breakthrough cases a week ago involving fully vaccinated individuals.
In Mercer County, 346 breakthrough cases have been reported to date with three breakthrough deaths. That’s up from 290 breakthrough cases in Mercer County a week ago.
The DHHR also continues to report nursing home outbreaks in the region. In Mercer County, the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Princeton Health Care Center and the Stonerise Center are all still considered active outbreak locations by the DHHR. The Stonerise Princeton Center is now reporting 12 active virus cases, including 10 involving staff and two involving residents. Five staff members at the Princeton Health Care Center and three at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also are positive for the virus.
So far 146 deaths in Mercer County have been attributed to the virus.
Students are still scheduled to return to in-person learning in Mercer County on Monday, Sept. 27.
A statement issued by the Mercer County School Board Thursday said officials with the Mercer County Health Department maintain that Mercer County’s COVID-19 numbers are still high.
As a result, following ongoing conversations between the superintendent, administration and health officials, a mutual agreement has been reached to reopen schools with the understanding that cases will be monitored daily, and individual schools will be subject to closure when outbreaks occur or if staffing issues result in a school not being able to safely monitor students, the school system statement said.
In McDowell County, the number of active virus cases at the McDowell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gary has climbed to 18 with 12 residents and six staff members testing positive for the virus.
Tazewell County reported 58 new virus cases on Thursday. In Virginia, health officials do not provide data regarding how many virus cases are considered active, only a cumulative total of virus cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the present.
