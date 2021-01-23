CHARLESTON — West Virginia and Mercer County are seeing COVID-19 numbers improve, but a new strain of the virus now in the country is being watched carefully.
On Friday, only seven deaths were reported statewide along with 998 new cases and 25,342 active cases. Those active cases reached almost 30,000 earlier this month as daily new cases climbed as high as almost 1,500.
The state’s daily positivity rate was 4.93 percent Friday after reaching more than 17 percent two weeks ago, and the cumulative positivity rate has been holding steady around 5.5 percent after climbing steadily since early December.
Hospitalizations and COVID patients in ICUs (Intensive Care Units) have also decreased recently, standing at 638 in state hospitals Friday and 167 in ICUs. On Jan. 6, 818 COVID patients were hospitalized around the state with 217 in ICUs.
Only 16 counties in the state were in the red zone on the County Alert System map Friday, down from a peak of 47 on Jan. 6.
“The state map is a lot better,” Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. “The numbers are better. All of this upticks in the right direction.”
Mercer County is seeing improving numbers as well.
As of Thursday, only 10 new cases had been confirmed with 1,318 active cases. The infection rate was at 34.
On Jan. 8, the county confirmed 65 new cases with 1,700 active and an infection rate of 100.
But there is a ways to go.
“Numbers can pivot and go against us,” Justice said, referring to the national numbers and the possibility of virus variants that are more contagious and now in the country.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), these variants “seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. Currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. However, an increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.”
Another national surge could result, the CDC added.
The variants come at a time when vaccinations are finally being administered and when the number of new cases around the country has been dropping off.
That’s why Justice emphasized the importance of residents not letting their guard down and continue to take precautions, especially wearing a mask.
“Stay the course,” he said. “We will get there.”
The CDC said “rigorous and increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies, such as vaccination, physical distancing, use of masks, hand hygiene, and isolation and quarantine, will be essential to limiting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (variant) and protecting public health.”
