CHARLESTON — Another rise in the number of positive COVID cases was again reported Thursday in the state as well as locally.
The state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) reported 1,114 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,934 (the highest count this month), after dropping to near 6,000 earlier this week.
The number of new cases peaked in mid-September, then fell off sharply and started plateauing about two weeks ago with a recent increase.
Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties have seen the same pattern, falling, plateauing and then seeing increases.
During the previous seven days, Mercer County saw 203 new cases with 158 the week before that.
Active cases in McDowell County stood at 70 Thursday, a slight increase, and Monroe County had 36 active cases, after falling into the 20s in late October.
Statewide COVID hospital patient statistics have followed that pattern as well, peaking in September, falling quickly during October then plateauing with gradual small increases.
On Thursday, 522 COVID patients were hospitalized around the state with 169 in ICUs and 98 on ventilators.
The number hospitalized had dropped to 510 on Nov. 13 with patients in ICUs 164 on Nov. 11 and 86 on ventilators on Nov. 14.
Deaths related to COVID also continue to be reported with 19 more on Thursday, which will put the total to 4,736.
A 68-year-old male from Mercer County was listed among the 19 deaths reported Thursday.
At the start of this month, the County Alert System map was showing fewer red counties and more green counties. However, on Thursday the map showedonly four green counties and 17 red counties.
Mercer County is orange, McDowell County gold and Monroe County yellow.
State officials have said for weeks another surge is possible as the weather gets colder and people congregate indoors.
Gov. Jim Justice said recently during a pandemic briefing the state “could very well be at the beginning of the (COVID) surge again.”
Justice said the “all the stars are aligning here and if we don’t watch out, it’s not going to be good.”
Several factors are pointing to the possibility of another surge, he said, including an increase in new cases, the rate of infection creeping up and a plateau reached in the number of COVID cases in hospitals, in ICUs and on ventilators.
Cold weather and the holidays are coming up as well, he said, as people congregate indoors and many travel to various places, posing an enhanced threat of a spread.
Vaccinations, including booster shots, are the only tools in his toolbox to stop it, he said.
“Nothing you are doing today is as important as getting yourself vaccinated. Not to do it is a big, big mistake.”
