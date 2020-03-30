William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home, Friday, March 27, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic in the Queens borough of New York. A funeral home in New York City has seen a steady stream of people who have died from the coronavirus. In just the past week, the funeral home has had services for almost a dozen people who have died, and is expecting more. For those mourning loved ones, funerals in the age of self-quarantine and social distancing are a far cry from the rituals of collective mourning that took place even a few weeks ago.