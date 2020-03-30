PRINCETON — Funerals are valued times for grieving and reminiscing when a loved one has passed away, so local funeral homes are making adjustment and offering alternatives while the coronavirus pandemic makes these gatherings more difficult to attend.
Funeral homes are turning more to online services for conducting memorials so family and friends will not have to congregate during the pandemic. West Virginia and Virginia residents have been told to stay home as a way to limit coronavirus’s spread. The Memorial Funeral Directory near Princeton has been offering webcasting so services can be seen online.
“We’ve done a couple this month since this quarantine has been on and it’s worked well,” Director Charlie Mathena said. “We have several services now and we will use that in each of their services because we’re limited as to the number of people we can have in here. We try to limit it to the immediate family.”
State and federal authorities have called for people to avoid forming groups of 10 or more. This limitation can be difficult if, for example, a deceased person had five children; these children and their spouses immediately reach the 10-person mark. Mathena said they try to be flexible with large immediate families.
“You’re going to use common sense and let the children come in,” he stated. “This is a sensitive time for anybody; the grieving process is unlike any other profession.”
People who want to attend a funeral can go to the Memorial Funeral Directory’s website and click on webcasting, Mathena said.
Most families are opting to have a service at the funeral home, then let the funeral home take the deceased to the cemetery for interment.
“You just have to use your judgment on each family that you serve; and for the most part, most families are understanding,” Mathena said.
In Tazewell County, Va., the Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home has been offering webcasting, too, for families during the pandemic.
“Well, we offer webcasting. We have the capability,” Manager Jody G. Harris said. “We haven’t done any of those yet.”
The funeral home works to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation and the recommendations of local governments, Harris said.
“What we’re doing, we try to have the immediate family,” he stated.
If the immediate family is larger than 10 people, the funeral home tries to have visits by smaller groups instead of all the family at one time. Mourners have been understanding in light of the pandemic.
“Families have been very good about trying to spread out and not overwhelm (the service),” Harris said. “Sometimes we call in smaller groups and try to spread it out a little bit more.”
Harris said more funeral arrangements are being made over the telephone
“We try to accommodate families within the guidelines as best we can,” he stated. “People are already hurting whenever they have a loss of a loved one. It’s just tough to try and do funerals the way we used to. A lot of people are expecting (changes), but they’re trying to guard the elderly.”
Mourners have been cooperative in light of the limitations.
“Families have been very, overwhelmingly, understanding,” Harris said. “And we are very appreciative of that.”
More families are delaying full funeral services until the pandemic is over.
“If you have noticed, we are finding more private graveside services with celebrations of life to be held at a later date,” Harris stated. “They just meet at the graveside. I think when this passes, you’re going to see a lot of families come back and have a normal funeral celebration, a celebration of life.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
