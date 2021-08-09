PRINCETON — As the rate of new COVID cases continues to increase, Princeton Community Hospital is seeing a jump in the number of those hospitalized with the virus, and more younger patients than before.
After averaging about five in-patient COVID cases for many weeks, PCH now has 11.
Rick Hypes, PCH director of marketing, said of the 11 cases, seven are in critical care and five are on ventilators.
“These patients are younger than had been typical – some in their 30s and 40s,” he said. “It is crucial that more people be vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Of those 11 patients, nine have not been vaccinated, he said.
This scenario is being reflected around the state.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing, the number of those hospitalized in the state has gone from 52 in early July to 269 on Monday, with those in ICU jumping from 17 to 101 and patients on ventilators going from six to 45.
“This is what the Delta variant does because it spreads so rapidly,” he said, also emphasizing it attacks younger people far more than in the past.
In Mercer County, for example, of the 67 new COVID cases reported during the last seven days, 38 of those are below 29 years old with six cases in the below 9 years old group, 19 cases between 10 and 19 years old, and 13 in the 20-29 age group.
Justice said the virus is spreading rapidly, with more than 4,000 active cases around the state Monday and a daily positivity rate of more than 8 percent.
He urged everyone who is eligible to “run to the fire” and get vaccinated and take their kids along as well (12 and older) as schools will open their doors this month.
“Nothing in your life is as important as this,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
