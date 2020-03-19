PRINCETON — West Virginia’s second confirmed case of coronavirus has been detected in Mercer County, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.
A press release from the DHHR states that the individual is from Mercer County and is being treated at home. Additional details on the patient are not being released at this time.
Both the Mercer County patient and the patient of the first confirmed case, from the Eastern Panhandle, contracted the virus in travel-related instances, the DHHR states.
“As predicted, we have a confirmed case in southern West Virginia. While we know this hits close to home we are prepared and ready to tackle the tasks in front of us,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
Prior to this positive test, county and state officials instituted mandates during the West Virginia’s State of Emergency. These include the closure of schools, recreational facilities and more.
“Over the last few days we have put in protocols throughout our county on multiple levels and although this is something we would have rather not have had happen, we know that now we must unite together and understand the seriousness of the situation,” Puckett said.
To prevent the spread of the virus, Puckett and other officials have recommended staying at home. Those who are sick, those who are fearful of contracting the illness and those who aren’t immediately required to venture into the public are advised to stay home.
“This is why we have worked to physically disconnect from our traditional social circles. We must continue to get the facts and be prepared to buckle down and isolate ourselves for the next 15 days,” Puckett said.
Puckett said he and the other members of the Mercer County Commission are suggesting that residents follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines to prevent the virus. These guidelines include: washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact, staying at home if you’re sick, covering your mouth and nose if you cough or sneeze, wearing a mask if you’re sick and disinfecting surfaces that could be infected.
“I understand that this is a difficult time,” Puckett said. “The clock to prevention starts now. It is not a time to panic but it will be a time to show the world how we overcome this. Be safe, be strong and let’s work together to overcome this.”
Though the state’s first confirmed case was only found on Tuesday, some officials believe that the virus has been in the region for much longer. As the virus is so easily transmittable and unknown at this time, officials like Tim Farley, Mercer County Emergency Coordinator, believes the spread has possibly already occurred.
“People could have had a mild case of it and just didn’t know it. They might have just thought it was a cold or a regular bug during the winter season and just didn’t have a case severe enough to go to the doctor and be treated,” Farley said.
With neighboring Virginia having 77 positive cases of the virus, the possibility of West Virginia having more than two is highly possible, Farley said. Due to illnesses such as the flu, the common cold and more, Farley believes that the coronavirus could have been mistaken for something else.
“We’ve all been in West Virginia for years and all been through all kinds of bugs. It’s hard to tell how many cases there were,” Farley said.
Farley, like Puckett, is suggesting that residents follow the aforementioned CDC guidelines to avoid contamination.
As tests are now available through commercial labs, the DHHR is only reporting the number of tests that have been processed through the state public lab. However, all positive cases report to the DHHR and are added to positive case counts.
As of March 18 at 7:30 p.m., the DHHR said that the West Virginia public health lab has performed 148 COVID-19 tests. Of these tests performed, 143 have come back negative, while 3 tests are still pending.
