BLUEFIELD — Another three COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Mercer County, along with three virus deaths in neighboring Tazewell County and one death in Giles County.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 vaccines announced that 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week across the state through Operation Save Our Wisdom.
This week’s free clinics are available for West Virginians who are 80 years of age and older. Approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The free vaccination clinics include one Thursday in Greenbrier County which will also take in Mercer County, McDowell County and Monroe County residents. The vaccinations will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, in Lewisburg. Many of the clinics across the state require appointments.
In McDowell County, residents can call 304-448-2174. Mercer County residents can call 304-324-8367. Monroe County residents can call 304-772-3064.
“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine,” Justice said. “West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.”
Numbers of COVID-19 deaths continued to grow Tuesday in both West Virginia and Virginia.
The DHHR said a 57-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County and a 72-year-old male from Mercer County were among 40 new coronavirus deaths reported by the state Tuesday.
“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a prepared statement. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”
There have now been 67 coronavirus-related deaths to date in Mercer County, the Mercer County Health Department confirmed Tuesday.
The health department said 1,661 virus cases in Mercer County are currently considered active, with 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the county Tuesday along with 13 probable cases being identified. A health department statement said COVID-19 testing will be held again today from noon to 3 p.m. at the health department.
The state also reported 921 new virus cases Tuesday, a slight drop from recent days where the number of new cases had been in excess of a thousand a day. There are currently 28,577 active coronavirus cases in the state, the DHHR said.
So far 93,481 people in West Virginia have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 13,764 having received both doses of the vaccine, the DHHR said.
According to the DHHR, active COVID-19 outbreaks are continuing at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield, the Maples Health Care Center in Bluefield and the Stonerise Princeton Center.
Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after residents who chose to had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to earlier reports, 75 residents of the nursing home took the first dose of the vaccine last month with another 16 choosing not to take the vaccine.
The nursing home is not saying whether any of those five deaths involved residents who took the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to residents of the nursing home last week.
In all, 63 residents of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted the virus along with 11 employees.
One death has been reported at the Maples Health Care Center, also in Bluefield, where 35 other residents and two staff members have contracted the virus.
In Tazewell County, the Virginia Department of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. That brings Tazewell County’s cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to date to 27.
While Virginia doesn’t provide information regarding active virus cases and recoveries, the state is reporting a cumulative total of 2,716 coronavirus cases to date and 106 virus-related hospitalizations involving residents of Tazewell County.
The health department also confirmed a new virus-related death Tuesday in Giles County,Va. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to date in Giles County to six.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.