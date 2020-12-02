BLUEFIELD — Two more residents of Mercer County have died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday. In neighboring Virginia, officials also confirmed the first virus-related death Tuesday for Giles County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 59-year old female from Mercer County and a 69-year old male from Mercer County are among the latest COVID-19 related deaths to be reported in the state within the last 24 hours.
That means Mercer County’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now climbed to 40. Of that number, 24 of the deaths from earlier this year were associated with an outbreak at the Princeton Health Care Center.
The DHHR said West Virginia reported 976 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 23 new deaths over the same 24-hour period. The number of active virus cases in the state now stands at 16,921.
“As we solemnly observe the passing of more state residents and extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones, now, more than ever, we must not relax on our preventive measures,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement announcing the new virus cases and deaths in the state. “These actions help ensure the health and safety of our fellow West Virginians.”
New nursing home virus outbreaks also were reported Tuesday in Mercer County.
According to the DHHR, two staff members at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus along with one staff member at the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center). The Princeton Health Care Center, a long-term care center associated with 24 virus-related deaths earlier this year, is still reporting one positive virus case involving a staff member.
The DHHR said all three facilities are currently considered outbreak sites.
The Virginia Department of Health also confirmed the first virus-related death Tuesday for Giles County. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died from the virus. Also, no additional details regarding the first death in Giles County were provided Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
More positive cases were reported Tuesday in McDowell County.
According to the McDowell County Health Department, 12 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the overall total cases to 673 with 361 being active.
The 12 new cases were attributed to community spread and all 361 active cases are located throughout the county. Currently, 11 of the active cases are hospitalized with one on a ventilator.
Monroe County also saw an increase of seven new cases, bringing the total confirmed to 345, and the probable cases rose from 36 to 39.
Of the total cases, 50 remain active with four hospitalized.
Virginia is also seeing a statewide increase in cases and the positivity rate is rising as well.
According to the VDH, 2,228 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, bringing to the total cumulative case count to 237,835 with 4,093 deaths and 1,757 hospitalized.
Only a few weeks ago, the statewide positivity rate was about 5 percent but has been steadily rising along with the positive case count and is not at 8 percent.
Tazewell County has a total of 1,088 cases with 51 hospitalizations and seven deaths while Bland County has had 210 cases, seven hospitalizations and five deaths.
Both Gov. Jim Justice and Gov. Ralph Northam are holding press conferences today to update the pandemic situation in each state.
Justice has indicated he may announced more stringent restrictions in some hard-hit counties.
Northam has also said he will consider stricter measures to curtail the spread, which is also surging across the nation.
The first vaccines are scheduled to be available in mid-December on a limited basis and go to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com and contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
