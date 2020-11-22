TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was reporting another death in Tazewell County Saturday, bringing the pandemic total to seven. This is the third COVID-19 related death reported in Tazewell over two days.
The VDH released no more additional information about the Saturday fatality. However, 16 new cases of the virus were also reported on Saturday, inching Tazewell closer to the 1,000 case milestone.
No new COVID-19 related deaths or hospitalizations were reported in surrounding counties. As of the Saturday VDH update, Buchanan stood at 364 total cases, Bland County stood at 115, Giles County stood at 234 and Wythe County stood at 549.
While Tazewell’s case count far exceeded the aforementioned counties, neighboring Russell and Smyth Counties had similar numbers. The VDH reported that Russell County had 734 total COVID-19 cases, 53 hospitalizations and 9 deaths. Smyth County to the south of Tazewell fared even worse, with 916 total cases, 63 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.
Virginia’s total case count 215,679 COVID-19 cases, according to the VDH. The Commonwealth has reported 3,938 deaths over the course of the pandemic, which officially began around February. Counties closest to the Washington D.C. area have consistently been the hardest hit over the pandemic, with Fairfax retaining it’s months long position as the county with the most positive cases at 28,060.
In West Virginia, the state’s Department of Education released their weekly color coded map with little change to most counties. The most notable change was Monroe County, which worsened from yellow to Jim Justice’s gold category.
The Princeton Health Care Center, which suffered a long outbreak over the summer with 24 deaths, saw four staff members test positive in past weeks. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the number of active staff cases was down to one, and no cases among residents had been reported.
Updated information from county health departments was not available Saturday. The DHHR listed West Virginia’s total at 39,598 COVID-19 cases, with 658 deaths.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.