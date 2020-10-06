WELCH — Two McDowell County schools are closed this week after a positive COVID-19 case in each school was confirmed and two outbreaks in churches are being investigated.
The school system said in a post Saturday that “after conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that River View High School will be closed for deep cleaning Oct. 5-9. There will be no sports or activities during this time. Students will return to campus on Oct. 12.”
Any student or staff member who must be quarantined will be contacted.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” the school system said. “In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.”
Last week, a positive case was announced at Sandy River Middle School, closing that school until Oct. 14.
Students at both schools will receive remote instruction and all sports and activities have been canceled.
In Mercer County, the PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches have been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19.
A positive case was also confirmed for a teacher at Athens School, the Mercer County School System posted Monday. Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed.
Outbreaks in two churches in McDowell County have also been confirmed.
The health department named one church as a means to make sure anyone who attended a recent service there is contacted.
“Please be advised that the McDowell County Health Department is investigating a potential outbreak of COVID-19 associated with individuals who attended services at Freedom Community Church on Estep Ridge in Paynesville, WV on Sunday, Sept. 20,” the department posted. “Any individuals who attended church service at this location on the date mentioned may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you did attend this service and have not been previously contacted by the Health Department officials, please contact the McDowell County Health Department immediately at (304) 448-2174. If you attended services on this date or are experiencing symptoms, stay home, do not go to work, do not have visitors, and seek a healthcare provider to be tested. “
Shannon Hardee, nursing director with the health department, said churches with positive cases are usually not identified, but this one was named because information requested was not forthcoming.
The other church provided all the needed contact information and did not need to be named.
Hardee said each church has seen “multiple” positive cases and contact tracing in schools and churches continues.
