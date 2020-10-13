PRINCETON — Decisions centered around the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases detected in area schools and the numbers of students and school employees under quarantine continued determining Monday whether students returned to class or continued their lessons at home.
In Mercer County, deep cleaning was taking place Monday at PikeView High School, according to a statement from the Mercer County Board of Education. A positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at the high school, so students moved to all-remote learning on Monday.
School officials announced Monday that the Mercer County Health Department had concluded contact tracing at PikeView High School, and it was decided that the school could reopen today. Students with last names beginning with L-Z were to report to class. Outside sports activities were scheduled to resume Monday evening.
Princeton Senior High School students will be in class today, too, said Superintendent Deborah Akers. However, PikeView Middle School will remain on remote learning.
On Oct. 9, the West Virginia Department of Education listed PikeView Middle School among school across the state that are COVID-19 outbreak sites. The school had four confirmed cases among students and staff.
A confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group, state officials said.
Akers said that PikeView Middle students would stay on the remote learning schedule.
“Princeton High will reopen, PikeView High will reopen, but PikeView Middle will be on remote,” she stated.
Elementary students do attend class five days a week, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools. Middle and high school students attend 50 percent each day. The reason for this is because they change classes and take different electives.
“The chance for exposure is higher for that group. To alleviate that, only 50 percent of the students report each day to allow for smaller classes and less crowded school buses,” she said. “The remote learning platform, Schoology, is new to students and teachers alike. There are issues with some students not completing their work on remote days, and teachers are encouraged to contact parents if that is the case.”
In Bluefield, Va., Bluefield College planned to go back to in-class instruction today, according to a statement from Dr. David Olive, the college’s president. An option to keep using Livestream remains for students who are uncomfortable about returning to classrooms.
“Presently, we have five positive cases. Three of those were new cases over the past week, with the most recent case being someone already in isolation,” Olive said. “The other two of the five positive cases are students who were already and continue to remain, in quarantine. As a reminder, all quarantined and isolated students must remain secluded from others until each receives a negative test result. The total number of students in quarantine or isolation is 34, with 11 of those students on campus and the remaining students being off-campus.”
Residential students who went home outside of a 50-mile radius of the Bluefield College campus must be tested before their arrival, Olive said.
“If you are away from campus, please email Erika Bell at ebell@bluefield.edu to schedule a time for your testing. The preferred window for your testing tomorrow is between 9 a.m.– 12:30 p.m.,” Olive said.
“Students, please take this request seriously. Do no return to your residence room, a classroom, the Marcom Student Center, or anywhere else on campus until you have been tested,” he added. “You may sit in your car on campus as you await your designated time for testing. Anyone found not to have followed these guidelines will be immediately sent home for the remainder of the semester.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.