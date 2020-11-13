PRINCETON — In Mercer County, the number of people who have died due to COVID-19 grew Thursday to 37 while McDowell County health officials reported the county’s first death of a resident from COVID-19 complications.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today, the first death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county,” county health officials announced Thursday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends.”
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” health officials said. “No additional information or details will be released about this situation.”
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), McDowell County had 232 positive cases as of Thursday.
In neighboring Mercer County, one new death was reported. This brought the number of county residents who have died due to COVID-19 to 37, according to Brenda Donithan, interim administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
More new cases had been recorded Thursday, Donithan said. The new cases took the county’s number of positive cases to 1,067.
“We added 42 cases this morning,” she said while free drive-through testing was being offered outside the health department. “And we have 317 active cases. We have 37 deaths. We added one this morning. It was a male and he was 73.”
This man had been transferred to the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, Donithan said
In Mercer County, free drive-through testing will be offered Monday, Nov. 16, from noon to 3 p.m. The free testing will be offered also on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from noon to 3 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon, Donithan said.
Health department personnel and student nurses from the Mercer County Technical Education Center were wearing face shields, face masks and full personal protective gear while they waited outside the department’s headquarters along Blue Prince Road. By 11 a.m. Thursday, about 54 Mercer County residents had taken advantage of the free testing, Ethel Yopp, LPN, stated.
Testing results are usually available within two days, she stated.
“Due to drive-through testing, there’s no waiting. Everything is done at the cars with as little exposure as possible,” Yopp said.
Mercer County has seen a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Last week, about 121 new cases were reported. This took the county’s total number of cases up to 1,016 as of Monday; this represented an 11 percent jump within a one-week period, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett. The communicable spread is now between members of families, he added.
Puckett urged the public to follow the recommended CDC guidelines which include wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
One continuing problem is that people often do not wear their masks correctly, Puckett said. Masks are often worn under the nose and under the chin. This allows droplet to get out and possibly infect other people.
