BLUEFIELD — In a hopeful sign, active virus cases in Mercer County are still trending downward.
As of Monday, there were only 246 active coronavirus cases in Mercer, which is down from 257 active cases last week. The county was averaging about 300 active virus cases during much of the month of May.
As more people recover from the virus, the number of active cases will continue to decline — unless new infections are reported.
Vaccination rates in Mercer County are still low.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 23,353 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date, which is approximately 39.7 percent of Mercer County's population.
That's up from Friday of last week when the total number of vaccinated residents stood at 23,255.
The news isn't as good in neighboring Southwest Virginia, where two more virus-related deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Monday.
New deaths were reported in Tazewell and Buchanan counties. In Tazewell County, the number of virus-related deaths to date has increased to 74. The number of virus associated deaths to date in Buchanan County is now up to 45.
