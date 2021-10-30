CHARLESTON — As approval for the Pfizer COVID vaccine nears for kids ages 5 to 11, the move comes at a time when positive cases in that age range continue to rise.
“A large number of 5 to 11-year-olds are coming up with new cases during this surge,” Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-10 Czar, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing.
Marsh said most will not be sick enough to be hospitalized, but a “small risk” is there.
However, kids also risk long-term consequences of contracting the virus, he said, including multi-system inflammatory syndrome and “long COVID” after initial infection. Not only can vaccinations help prevent this, they also offer a “firewall” to help stop the spread.
“We don’t want to see new surges,” he said. “They can become infected and spread it but they are often less symptomatic so it’s harder to detect.”
The rise in the number of positive cases is reflected in Mercer County. From Oct. 22 though Oct. 28, 161 new COVID cases were reported in the county. The largest percentage of those cases, 18 percent, was among the 5 to 11 age group with 29 cases.
Statewide, almost 10.5 percent of all new cases in the last seven days are in that age range. Marsh said he expects final approval from the CDC on the vaccine for the age group should come next week.
When it does, the state will be ready.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said everything is in place.
“We will be ready and we are ready for when the approval for kids ages 5 to 11 comes,” he said.
This also comes at a time when the number of overall new COVID cases statewide is creeping up again. For example, new cases on Sept. 23 totaled 567. On Friday, they had increased to 902. Active cases had fallen to 7,366 on Oct. 25, rising to 7,629 on Thursday.
Mercer County has also seen an increase, from 199 active cases on Oct. 25 to 236 on Thursday.
McDowell County’s active case total fell to 66 on Oct. 25 but stood at 76 on Thursday and Monroe County reported 27 active cases on Thursday, up from 20 on Monday.
Marsh said the fluctuations are because the Delta variant here as well around the country and the world is a “much more persistent variant then we’ve seen before.”
It is highly transmissible, he said, and that makes vaccinations even more important as well as wearing masks when around a lot of people. But he also pointed out the the number hospitalizations keeps decreasing along with patients in ICUs and on ventilators.
As of Thursday, 611 COVID patients were in hospitals around the state, about half of the number at the peak of the surge, with 190 in ICUs and 116 on ventilators, both well below surge peaks. However, the number of deaths continue to rise, hitting a total of 4,426 on Friday.
“Deaths are the last thing to come back down,” he said, since they are the result of such a high number of people sick during the Delta surge.
But Marsh said as the number of people in hospitals keeps falling, the number of new deaths will eventually drop as well.
Hoyer also said that more than 92.7 percent of deaths are among people who had not been vaccinated.
“In the remaining 7.3 percent (who had been vaccinated), those were folks who were older and had multiple co-morbidities,” he said. Hoyer said Moderna boosters continue to be given to residents of nursing homes across the state and that initiative should be completed by the end of next week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.