BLUEFIELD — Mercer County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with the UK variant most likely being spread as fewer residents are getting vaccinated.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, told Board of Health members Wednesday the number of new positive cases rose from 166 in March to 330 in April and May is on track to reach April’s numbers.
“It’s certainly not going away,” he said. “It basically doubled from March to April.”
Topping said only some cases are screened for the variant, but the UK has been the only variant to surface in Mercer County so far, with 29 cases in the county as of Wednesday.
“This is very concerning to me,” Topping said of the rising number of positive cases, and he attributed the rise to the number of people who are not willing to be vaccinated.
Board member Stacey Hicks recommended a public awareness campaign to push the vaccine by explaining the benefits, but fellow board member Dr. Daniel Wells said it may not work.
“If they don’t take it when offered money, their foot is on the ground,” he said of the $100 offer to those 12 to 35 years old to be fully vaccinated. “I talk to these people on a daily basis. They put their foot down (refusing to take it).”
Mercer County Medical Director Dr. Rick Sabol, who recently replaced Dr. Steven Stefancic, said refusing to take the vaccine is difficult to understand.
“It boggles my mind,” he said. “The virus can kill, and there is a way to prevent it, but people won’t take the vaccine.”
Sabol said it is also mind-boggling that if people won’t take it for themselves they can at least take for others because they can spread it and “inadvertently kill somebody else.”
As of Wednesday, according to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 22,192 doses had been administered in Mercer County,or 37.8 percent of the total population.
McDowell County has administered 6,142 doses or 34.9 percent, and 4,620 Monroe County residents have taken the vaccine, or 34.8 percent of the total population.
Percentages are higher if only the eligible population (12 years old and up) is factored in.
COVID-related deaths are also still being reported in the area, with McDowell County confirming its 25th death on Wednesday.
Buchanan County in Virginia reported its 43rd COVID-related death Wednesday.
Topping said vaccine clinics are being held today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. No appointment is necessary.
-— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.