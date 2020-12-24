BLUEFIELD -— Numbers of COVID-19 cases continued to go up in both West Virginia and Virginia as vaccinations began in a Virginia health district which includes Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
As of Tuesday, the Mercer County Health Department was reporting 1,070 active cases along with a total of 19 new cases and 27 probable cases. There had been a total of 51 deaths along with an infection rate of 100.9 percent.
Like other health departments across West Virginia, the Mercer County Health Department has been offering free COVID-19 testing. The next COVID-19 testing date at the health department off Blue Prince Road in Green Valley will be noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to health officials.
McDowell County Health Department officials have confirmed 20 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the overall total cases to 863 with 126 being active. Four deaths had been recorded in the county as of Wednesday. Additional numbers were not available Wednesday.
Monroe County had 486 cases along with five people hospitalized and 11 deaths, according to the Monroe County Health Department.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District in Virginia announced Wednesday that it had started “point of dispensing” COVID-19 vaccination clinics for “Phase 1a” priority groups.
These are the first who are eligible to receive the vaccine, and include health system personnel with direct contact or a high risk of contact with COVID-positive patients. Phase 1a includes emergency medical services, front-facing staff in primary care medical offices, dentists’ offices and others who provide direct health services in various settings. Phase 1a also includes long-term care residents and staff that are being vaccinated through a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
“We are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to health workers in our community,” said Eleanor Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts.” It’s important to remember that while vaccination will ultimately be the most important mitigating step in addressing the pandemic, we are not there yet. It will be months before vaccine is widely available publicly, so it is extremely important that we all continue practice the things that we know work to reduce risk. Wear a face covering, don’t gather in groups outside your household members, stay six feet away from people that do not live in your house, indoors and out, and wash your hands thoroughly and often.”
Virginia’s numbers of COVID-19 patients continued climbing Wednesday. Tazewell County health officials reported 1,997 cases with 69 hospitalized patients and 15 deaths.
In Buchanan County, Va., there were 685 virus cases with 50 hospitalizations and a total of 24 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Health Department. Bland County, Va. had 427 cases with 11 hospitalizations and six deaths.
Giles County, Va. had 507 cases, 20 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the state health department. Wythe County, Va. had 1,161 cases with 62 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
