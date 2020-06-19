By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Between 25 and 30 positive COVID-19 cases have now been reported in five counties across the state related to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that it is now considered a “critical issue” and anyone who has traveled there or will travel should be cautious and monitor symptoms after returning for 14 days.
“This has been a significant issue,” she said, adding that those who visit Myrtle Beach or any other vacation spot should also stay at home as much as possible on returning, wear a mask when in a public place and notify their employer.
Justice said people who are returning from Myrtle Beach should also get tested.
“If you go anywhere and leave the state, take time to be tested when you get back,” he said. “You may very well save a life."
Justice also said the number of people testing positive at Graystone Baptist Church in Greenbrier County has risen to 34 with three hospitalizations.
Outbreaks at churches in six counties have been reported, he said, with the cases in three of those counties mitigated and three active.
An Ohio County church has seen five positives with two hospitalizations and a church in Boone County has had eight positive cases.
Slemp said there was a report of a possible outbreak at another church in Greenbrier County, but it was not an outbreak, just a matter of some church members being exposed to some members of the Graystone Church.
“We make sure we notify those who may have been exposed,” she said, so they can monitor any possible symptoms for two weeks and self-quarantine as much as possible.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
