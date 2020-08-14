BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s cumulative number of positive COVID-19 deaths cases stood at 217 (including probable cases) on Thursday and no more deaths were reported.
Of those cases, 109 have recovered, 90 are positive and remain in isolation, 12 hospitalized (two on ventilators).
All 16 deaths in the county associated with the virus were from Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC), which has had a cumulative total of 86 confirmed cases.
Stefanie Compton, PHCC administrator, posted an update on the facility’s website Thursday.
“As of today, we are delighted to report the recovery of 30 individuals,” she said. “This includes a combination of residents and staff. We also anticipate more recoveries throughout the coming week. As much as this terrible virus has stolen from us, we are overjoyed about every single resident or staff member that has recovered. We also want to sincerely thank every person who has sent up a prayer for those who have been affected; we have no doubts they have been heard. We ask that you keep the well wishes and prayers coming for all who are still ill and those currently on the mend.
Compton also said community support has been “overwhelming.”
“Businesses and individuals have fed our staff on multiple occasions, made gifts and treats for our residents, placed signs and encouragement outside of the building, and the list goes on,” she said. “While we continue to mourn our losses, we want to emphasize how much all of this support has lifted our spirits. These acts of kindness have helped us get through these tough times. We cannot thank all of these businesses and individuals enough.”
Most cases in the county are now community spread, according to the Mercer County Health Department, with 4 percent related to travel to Myrtle Beach, 13 percent to other travel areas and 83 percent community transmission.
Statewide, 153 deaths have been reported and 8,151 cases.
Gov. Jim Justice has set a Friday morning pandemic briefing and may address whether high school football practice can begin on Monday as scheduled.
He will announce no later than Sept. 1 if students can return to classrooms on Sept. 8.
In Virginia, Tazewell County now has 126 positive cases with nine hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
County Administrator Eric Young said things may be improving from the recent surges.
“Our average daily case count for the past two weeks is three,” he said. “The previous two weeks it was four. In the last three days we have had a total of four. We are cautiously optimistic that our case count is on the decline.”
Buchanan County is reporting 81 positive cases with four hospitalizations and one death.
Bland County, which was the next to the last county in the state to see a positive case, has seen a recent spike, up to 27 on Thursday with one hospitalization.
“We now have 15 active cases,” county Administrator Eric Workman said, adding that he thinks the surge seen in surrounding counties eventually caught up with Bland County.
Workman said as far as he knows no congregate setting cases have been found.
“We are encouraging everybody to follow state guidelines (on masks and social distancing),” he said.
Giles County also has 27 positive cases with two hospitalizations.
Virginia has seen 103,622 positive cases, 8,592 hospitalizations and 2,363 deaths.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
