PRINCETON — Students of Mercer County Schools can look forward to the upcoming installation of virtual reality headsets into the curriculum.
The headsets will allow the users to experience places and situations they may not be able to otherwise. With these devices, users place the headset over their eyes where they are virtually submerged into a different reality.
“The students will be able to take virtual field trips to show them different things,” Brent Murphy, of the Mercer County Technical Center technology center, said.
Of the virtual field trips that the students will be experiencing include trips to France and even the solar system. While these field trips will allow students to experience far off places, it will also be much easier than bussing students on a physical field trip.
Other than field trips, which are exciting in itself, students will also be using the virtual reality headsets to explore various college campuses. Through virtual reality tours, students can see the schools from a first-person perspective.
These tours are digitally shot by a fisheye camera which is taken throughout the campus, as a visitor would travel the school, and gives the viewers peaks into what the campus is like.
According to Murphy, this will allow students to view the colleges that they may not have been able to view otherwise. Murphy also believes that this will get the students geared up and excited to attend college.
