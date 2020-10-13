RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday afternoon he would support a court order to extend the voter registration deadline after the Virginia Department of Elections website went down earlier today.
Northam said a company doing utility work in Chesterfield County cut an optical fiber line accidentally and knocked out service to Richmond and governmental offices.
Today is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 General Election.
“We are working to get back up and running,” Northam said, adding that the deadline to register could be possibly be extended, “but I do not have the authority to change it.”
“I would support a court order extending the deadline,” he said. “It is important. We are looking at all our options."
Northam addressed the issue during a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon, his first after being cleared to return to work after he and his wife contracted the virus recently.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
