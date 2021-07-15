By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — Virginia's first, and possibly only, gubernatorial debate will be held in Southwest Virginia on the campus of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.
The school of law will host the debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin on the law school's campus in Grundy on Thursday, September 16.
The law school said in a press release that both campaigns have confirmed their participation in the debate, which will take place in the college's moot courtroom. The law school said the gubernatorial debate will be live streamed and broadcast on news networks.
"Debates have taken place in Southwest Virginia on several occasions, providing the leading gubernatorial candidates with an opportunity to address issues common to all Virginians and those unique to the Southwest region, a special and important opportunity for our fellow citizens," the law school said in a statement. "Furthermore, holding the debate at a law school frames the aspirations of all Virginia voters to support leaders who promote the rule of law in the Commonwealth."
The law school said more details about the debate will be announced in the coming weeks.
So far the Grundy event is the only debate confirmed between Youngkin and McAuliffe.
Youngkin's campaign made news earlier this week when it announced it would not participate in a debate that was to be hosted by the Virginia Bar Association because it felt moderator Judy Woodruff would not be impartial due to a donation she made years ago to a Clinton Foundation earthquake relief fund.
McAuliffe, the Democrat in the race, is a friend and political ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
The debate was subsequently canceled, according to earlier reports by the Associated Press.
Journalists are expected to avoid potential conflicts of interest, including donations to political candidates and political organizations. However, Woodruff, the managing editor of "PBS NewsHour," argued that both former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and former President George W. Bush, a Republican, jointly made the call for earthquake relief assistance to the Clinton Foundation.
Youngkin's camp also wanted to see a portion of the Virginia Bar Association debate dedicated to economic issues and jobs, which event organizers didn't commit to.
Youngkin's campaign has indicated its desire to also participate in debates at Liberty University and Hampton University, but so far the two campaigns have only committed to the debate in Grundy. McAuliffe had previously expressed a desire to participate in multiple debates.
Virginia is the only state with a governor's race this fall, and the contest is being closely watched by political observers as a potential barometer for the 2022 midterm elections where control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will once again be up for grabs.
