RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will move into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Wednesday, July 1.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing.
“It still means safer at home, especially if you are vulnerable,” Northam said, adding that wearing facial coverings in indoor public places is still required and physical distancing and hand-washing should remain routine. People should also telework from home if possible.
But starting July 1, social gatherings can be up to 250 people; capacity restrictions for non-essential businesses, including restaurants, will be lifted as long as physical distancing measures are in place; zoos and museums and other large venues will be at 50 percent capacity with no more than 1,000 people; gyms and fitness centers as well as swimming pools will be at 75 percent capacity; and hair salons and barbershops with no capacity limits but physical distancing required; recreational sports can take place but with physical distancing.
Overnight summer camps will remain closed for now.
Northam said he is aware of surges of positive cases in other states as they reopen and he does not want to see that happen in the Commonwealth, and it will not if “everyone continues to take this pandemic very seriously” and follow safety guidelines.
Those surges in other states are “being monitored very closely,” Northam said, adding that it is possible Virginia could return to previous phases if it becomes necessary.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.