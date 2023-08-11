Virginia, and neighboring West Virginia, has joined a 16-state coalition urging the U.S. Congress to pass the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act.
The proposed legislation would prevent the state of California from regulating farmers and ranchers across the country by preserving the authority of the states to regulate agriculture within their own borders, according to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The problem, according to the Republican attorney general, is that the recently passed Proposition 12 in the state of California requires out-of-state pork producers like Virginia to comply with strict farming regulations if they want to sell their products in the Golden State.
Since California accounts for approximately 13 percent of the nation’s pork consumption, Miyares said it has a major influence over the whole market.
“California’s Proposition 12 is yet another example of a radical standard forced onto all the states that will only harm consumers, weaken interstate commerce, and set farmers up to fail,” Miyares said in a prepared statement. “We will not become a prisoner to California’s nonsense and will continue to defend our citizens from such ridiculous overreaches of power.”
In addition to the 16 attorneys general, 11 governors also are asking Congress to pass the EATS Act.
In addition to Virginia and West Virginia, the multi-state coalition also includes Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.
