TAZEWELL, Va. — Voters in Virginia’s 38th District will decide on Tuesday who will replace the late Sen. Ben Chafin in that state senate seat.
Chafin died on New Year’s Day from COVID complications and a special election was set for March 23.
Two candidates, Tazewell County Supervisor Republican Travis Hackworth, and Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford, are vying for the seat.
District 38 includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski, and Tazewell counties, Norton City, Radford City, and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Early voting started Feb. 5 and ended Saturday.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said many residents took advantage of early voting.
“We are right at 1,450 voting in-person,” he said Friday afternoon, adding that 360 absentee ballots had also been received.
That total of more than 1,800 (not counting any that came in on Saturday) surpassed the 2016 presidential election, he said.
“People seem to like having that early voting option,” Earls said, referring to the change made last year allowing early in-person voting starting 45 days before the election.
Although the only place for early voting was Earls’ office in North Tazewell, all county polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hackworth, a Richlands businessman, is also a county supervisor representing the Northwest District. He won a “firehouse” GOP primary to run for the seat, besting five opponents.
Buchwald is a nurse practitioner from Radford.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said if Hackworth wins he will have to resign from his seat on the board representing the Northwestern District.
“The board of supervisors nominates the replacement and submit the name to the Circuit Court who will appoint the person,” Stacy said. “There will have to a a special election to fill the vacancy within the confines of the state Code.”
Earls said the person approved would serve out the remainder of this year but the special election would most likely be part of the November general election.
