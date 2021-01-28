By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health will soon be sending text messages to individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
The health department said in a statement Thursday that the new text messaging process will make it easier for people to be notified of positive COVID-19 test results. The new process also will allow the state to anonymously share those results with others who may have been exposed.
The health department said the text message service will begin Thursday. Those who receive a positive COVID-19 viral test result will receive a series of text messages from the health department.
The texts, which are automatically triggered when the Virginia Department of Health receives a positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number, will provide rapid notification. The text messages also will encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people.
The texts will come from 804-336-3915 and will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The text message also will then provide a link to the state's new COVIDWISE verification code portal. This online portal allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to obtain a self-verification code, which will let them anonymously submit their test result through the COVIDWISE app.
“Using tools like automated text messages provide additional options to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA., said in the press release. “This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk. It will also encourage you to anonymously share your results through COVIDWISE with other users who’ve likely been exposed, so you can help protect your family, friends, and community.”
