Virginia has secured about $365 million in a new opioid lawsuit settlement as part of a national settlement.
Attorney General Jason Miyares said this will bring the state’s share of those settlements to almost $1 billion, but more cases are pending.
This settlement, which brought in $17.3 billion nationally, involved agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.
Virginia’s share is over a period of 15 years but money should start flowing into the state and local governments by the end of 2023, Miyares said.
“This milestone settlement with two major drug makers and two major pharmacies has been a long time coming,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our communities and lives this money will have across Virginia.”
This injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again, he added.
The settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to comply with stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse, Miyares said. Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.
A final agreement with Walmart was not announced because there are different processes for finalizing that settlement, he added, but it is anticipated in the coming weeks.
West Virginia, which obtained settlements on its own, has finished litigation and, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, will see a total of around $1 billion.
As in Virginia, money from the settlements will be earmarked primarily for drug addiction prevention and treatment programs.
